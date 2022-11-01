ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed before month's end and narrowed to two. They are county high school principal Josh Davis, an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley or Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education and from Morristown.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County superintendent search down to three candidates

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have narrowed their search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools to three candidates. The three candidates are Charles Carter, Josh Davis and Deidre Pendley. Carter is the director of career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education, Davis is the principal at West […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Syncspace on the verge of leveraging $4 million state grant

Syncspace, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for a $125,000 grant in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village. Heath Guinn, president of syncspace, presented to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and...
KINGSPORT, TN
High School Football PRO

Elizabethton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

King nursing school to host free health fair in Kingsport

BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s School of Nursing will host a health fair Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport. It is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual event.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women roll in Brown’s debut

A new coach and some new players added up to a pretty good night for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points in Brenda Mock Brown’s debut as ETSU’s coach and the Bucs beat Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ballad Health hosts ribbon-cutting for its new Center for Post-Covid Care

KINGSPORT — Ballad Health hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the Center for Post-Covid Care, one of the few clinics in the region that will provide long-term care to individuals suffering from complications after contracting Covid. Bob Feagins, executive director of communications and development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Senior Center receives grants

The Kingsport Senior Center has received two $8,000 grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. The funds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the center’s main site and its branch site in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU honoring veterans with Nov. 10 ceremony

East Tennessee State University will honor military veterans with a special ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Quad, a grassy area located between Brooks Gym and Gilbreath Hall. Speaking at the event will be Col. Matt Skaggs, senior intelligence officer assigned to the Joint Special Operations...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

