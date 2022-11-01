Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options
GATE CITY – Career and job options are out there for Southwest Virginia high school; students making post-graduation plans, and employers and colleges were out in force at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to prove it. Approximately 600 students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City...
Johnson City Press
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton boys finish fourth at Class A/AA state meet; Arrington wins girls' individual title
HENDERSONVILLE — Elizabethton finished fourth, one position ahead of Sullivan East, in the Class A/AA boys cross country meet Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park. Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington raced to the girls individual championship. Signal Mountain won the boys team championship 63-93 over Central Magnet with Memphis East,...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed before month's end and narrowed to two. They are county high school principal Josh Davis, an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley or Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education and from Morristown.
Johnson City Press
Engineering firm provides Hawkins County IDB with Lot 17 report
SURGOINSVILLE — The engineering firm hired by the Hawkins County Industrial Board, Mattern and Craig, provided the board with a summary of all the work that has been done to lot 17 and what work needs to be completed. Lot 17 is an open space in the Phipps Bend...
Johnson City Press
Syncspace on the verge of leveraging $4 million state grant
Syncspace, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for a $125,000 grant in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village. Heath Guinn, president of syncspace, presented to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and...
Greeneville City Schools planning to build new middle school following news of population growth
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville is expecting to see population growth of up to 5,000 people over the next 10 years. One official says the town hasn’t experienced that type of growth in 40 years. Greeneville building official Bert Seay believes people are moving to the area because of the landscape and […]
Johnson City Press
Twin Springs plays at Rye Cove, Gate City hosts Ridgeview in key contests
The Battle of Scott County is back. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and a shortened season for Rye Cove last year, the Eagles will host county rival Twin Springs Friday.
Elizabethton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Johnson City Press
Gate City volleyball makes quick work of Richlands as Region 2D tournament opens
GATE CITY — Postseason volleyball is a journey and Gate City took a giant step forward on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils opened play in the quarterfinals of the Region 2D tournament. Gate City breezed to an impressive 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of visiting Richlands.
Johnson City Press
King nursing school to host free health fair in Kingsport
BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s School of Nursing will host a health fair Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport. It is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual event.
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicating monument to KIA alumni, invites family members to attend ceremony
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears...
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU women roll in Brown’s debut
A new coach and some new players added up to a pretty good night for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points in Brenda Mock Brown’s debut as ETSU’s coach and the Bucs beat Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
Johnson City Press
Committee recommends Washington County commissioners reject bitcoin settlement
The Washington County Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee has given a thumbs down to a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. The committee voted Thursday to recommend that county commissioners reject that agreement and proceed with a lawsuit it...
Johnson City Press
Ballad Health hosts ribbon-cutting for its new Center for Post-Covid Care
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the Center for Post-Covid Care, one of the few clinics in the region that will provide long-term care to individuals suffering from complications after contracting Covid. Bob Feagins, executive director of communications and development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce,...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Senior Center receives grants
The Kingsport Senior Center has received two $8,000 grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. The funds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the center’s main site and its branch site in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
Johnson City Press
ETSU honoring veterans with Nov. 10 ceremony
East Tennessee State University will honor military veterans with a special ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Quad, a grassy area located between Brooks Gym and Gilbreath Hall. Speaking at the event will be Col. Matt Skaggs, senior intelligence officer assigned to the Joint Special Operations...
