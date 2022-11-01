ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Spring

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 11th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Spring, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 24527 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, November 11th, 2022 , where customers can earn Half Off Any Drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
SPRING, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Willis H-E-B to open Nov. 2

H-E-B, located at The Market at Willis Shopping Center, will open Nov. 2. (Rendering courtesy Fidelis) Willis’ H-E-B, located at 12350 I-45 N., will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a press release. The grocery store is a part of the 69.7-acre The Market at Willis...
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools

It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New medical center coming to Trinity, set to open in 2023

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 31, MidCoast Health System announced the addition of MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity to their expanding health care system. MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity will establish a full-service hospital for residents living in Trinity and the surrounding area. The facility will bring emergency medical services back to Trinity along […]
TRINITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy