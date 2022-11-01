Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in Texas
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance Festival
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's Stabbing
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
Just 1 Texas Pizza Shop Named Among The Best In The Country
GAYOT compiled a list of the 10 best pizzerias in the United States.
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
conroetoday.com
Celebrate ‘Turkey Day’ at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy Thanksgiving brunch without all the fuss. Dine on a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with all the trimmings and listen to live jazz performed by Twin Connections. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24,...
Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road
On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Second Location In Spring
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 11th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Spring, TX - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 24527 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, November 11th, 2022 , where customers can earn Half Off Any Drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
Willis H-E-B to open Nov. 2
H-E-B, located at The Market at Willis Shopping Center, will open Nov. 2. (Rendering courtesy Fidelis) Willis’ H-E-B, located at 12350 I-45 N., will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a press release. The grocery store is a part of the 69.7-acre The Market at Willis...
mocomotive.com
Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools
It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Obsessed with this Astros sari, an out-of-this world Baby Orbit and pups with serious Halloween style: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
New medical center coming to Trinity, set to open in 2023
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 31, MidCoast Health System announced the addition of MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity to their expanding health care system. MidCoast Medical Center – Trinity will establish a full-service hospital for residents living in Trinity and the surrounding area. The facility will bring emergency medical services back to Trinity along […]
