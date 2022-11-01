Read full article on original website
Taylor Thompson
3d ago
so pathetic my seventh generation Hometown is turned into this.. Key West used to be so much better now they're simply nothing but transplant woke transplants.😪
The Daily South
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys
Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
keysweekly.com
WHAT WILL A ‘REVITALIZED’ DUVAL STREET LOOK LIKE? PLUS, MAYOR CRITICIZES ATTORNEY
Key West officials at the Nov. 1 city commission meeting chose a consulting firm to re-envision and revitalize Duval Street and approved the job description for the next city manager. As of noon on Nov. 1, six people had applied for the job. Applicants have until Nov. 30 to respond...
cultureowl.com
The Studios of Key West Welcomes Three New Staff Members to the Team
Director of Exhibitions and Education, Customer Relations Manager, and Director of Operations Hired at The Studios of Key West. To facilitate the ongoing development of their facilities and programs, The Studios of Key West has welcomed three new staff members to their growing team. Coming to Key West from Laurel,...
Click10.com
22 Cuban migrants land in Keys, 1 sent to hospital
MARATHON, Fla. – A group of more than 20 Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Thursday morning. The group of 22 came in on a small makeshift sailing vessel near mile marker 56 in Marathon, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.
travelworldnews.com
Key West Airport Launches $100-Million Expansion
State, local and airport officials gathered in Key West Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a $100-million expansion to Key West International Airport. Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, Director of Airports Richard Strickland and others outlined details of the Concourse A terminal expansion, projected...
Click10.com
Caregivers defraud couple who fell ill in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. – A man and a woman who were working as caregivers defrauded a couple who had fallen ill in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West,...
flkeysnews.com
Drawbridge malfunction backs up Florida Keys traffic two days in a row
For the second time in two days, traffic along U.S. 1 in the Upper Florida Keys came to a halt Tuesday afternoon because the Snake Creek drawbridge malfunctioned, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The agency issued an alert around 4 p.m. Tuesday that traffic was blocked in...
10NEWS
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST CROWNS FANTASY FEST KING & QUEEN
Some 500 loyal subjects and a cadre of past Fantasy Fest royals celebrated at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Oct. 21 as Carlos Home and Fran Decker were crowned the new king and queen of Fantasy Fest. The 2022 royal court inauguration was completed with Vicky Shields and DJ Sanaris installed as duchess and duke.
Cocaine trafficker arrested for operation near Florida Keys airport
A South Florida man's been arrested on accusations he was trafficking cocaine from a home right outside of the Florida Keys / Marathon International Airport.
keysweekly.com
COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT
A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT
Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
cw34.com
Man sells ounce of cocaine for $1400, deputies arrest him a few months later
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In July, a man was seen selling approximately an ounce of cocaine for $1,400 to another person at a Marathon gas station in Monroe County. A warrant for his arrest was obtained but deputies could not find him. Since then, the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
