Key West, FL

Comments / 4

Taylor Thompson
3d ago

so pathetic my seventh generation Hometown is turned into this.. Key West used to be so much better now they're simply nothing but transplant woke transplants.😪

3
 

The Daily South

Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys

Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
FLORIDA STATE
cultureowl.com

The Studios of Key West Welcomes Three New Staff Members to the Team

Director of Exhibitions and Education, Customer Relations Manager, and Director of Operations Hired at The Studios of Key West. To facilitate the ongoing development of their facilities and programs, The Studios of Key West has welcomed three new staff members to their growing team. Coming to Key West from Laurel,...
KEY WEST, FL
Click10.com

22 Cuban migrants land in Keys, 1 sent to hospital

MARATHON, Fla. – A group of more than 20 Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Thursday morning. The group of 22 came in on a small makeshift sailing vessel near mile marker 56 in Marathon, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.
MARATHON, FL
travelworldnews.com

Key West Airport Launches $100-Million Expansion

State, local and airport officials gathered in Key West Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a $100-million expansion to Key West International Airport. Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, Director of Airports Richard Strickland and others outlined details of the Concourse A terminal expansion, projected...
KEY WEST, FL
Click10.com

Caregivers defraud couple who fell ill in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – A man and a woman who were working as caregivers defrauded a couple who had fallen ill in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West,...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST CROWNS FANTASY FEST KING & QUEEN

Some 500 loyal subjects and a cadre of past Fantasy Fest royals celebrated at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Oct. 21 as Carlos Home and Fran Decker were crowned the new king and queen of Fantasy Fest. The 2022 royal court inauguration was completed with Vicky Shields and DJ Sanaris installed as duchess and duke.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT

A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT

Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
KEY WEST, FL

