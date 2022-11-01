MACHESNEY PARK — A former cafe and bakery outside the Machesney Park Town Center has been sold to new owners who plan to bring a pizza pub to the space. Scott Warner, the local businessman behind the new restaurant, said his team is in the early stages of creating the menu and solidifying other details for the former Baking Ground North site at 8638 N. Second St.

MACHESNEY PARK, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO