Read full article on original website
Related
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do in Rockford this weekend? Here are a dozen ideas
ROCKFORD — It’s the first weekend of November and the Rockford area is bustling with things to do. You can catch a local fashion show at the Rockford Art Museum, a concert at the Coronado Performing Arts Center or test your prehistoric knowledge at Burpee Museum of Natural History.
100fmrockford.com
New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine
ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
100fmrockford.com
Fozzy’s Skybox offers food, drink and interactive games at Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Michele Fosberg was watching a soccer game at the busy Indoor Sports Center when she saw the potential for the family bar and restaurant business to expand. Less than 3 miles down the road is Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, a business owned by her husband, Nick Fosberg. And the Skybox restaurant at the top of the sports complex was in need of new operators.
100fmrockford.com
New restaurant planned for former Baking Grounds North in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — A former cafe and bakery outside the Machesney Park Town Center has been sold to new owners who plan to bring a pizza pub to the space. Scott Warner, the local businessman behind the new restaurant, said his team is in the early stages of creating the menu and solidifying other details for the former Baking Ground North site at 8638 N. Second St.
100fmrockford.com
Winnebago County conducts public ballot test to show ‘elections are safe and secure’
ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office conducted a public test of its vote-tabulating machines on Wednesday as it prepares to put the equipment into action for the second time. The public test is a routine measure in the lead up to the Nov. 8 election. The county...
Comments / 0