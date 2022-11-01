OIG says juvenile jail director rarely worked and made guards watch his dog

A scathing report this morning from New Orleans' Inspector General.

He says the former Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Director Kyshun Webster was frequently absent from work and may have neglected his responsibilities.

"Dr. Webster, his attendence was sporadic at best," Inspector General Edward Michel said. "His lack of attendence interfied with the integrity of operations."

He says Webster also misspent city funds by using a city vehicle to bring his dog to the juvenile jail and making workers there take care of his pet.

Webster tells WWL TV he did nothing wrong and is the victim of retaliation from workers who were upset with his reform efforts at the juvenile lockup.

"Any and all backlash that comes from it, I receive. I'm taking it," he insisted. "At the end of the day, if it justified an end of the changes we see at JJIC, I'll do it the same way again."

Webster says he wasn't hired to win a popularity contest, but to create change.

