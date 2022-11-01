Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Phys.org
Study probes physiological mechanism of treeline formation from carbon allocation
Subalpine larch (Larix chinensis) is an endemic coniferous tree distributed above 3,100 m above sea level and forms treeline ecotone at the elevation of 3,450 m above sea level in the Qinling Mountains of north-central China. However, two prevailing but competing hypotheses (i.e., the carbon limitation hypothesis and the growth limitation hypothesis) based on carbon supply/demand balance cannot yet provide a broad explanation for the formation of alpine treeline.
takeitcool.com
Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information.
The latest report titled “Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Black Pepper Oleoresin. Report Features Details. Product Name Black Pepper Oleoresin. Process Included Black Pepper Oleoresin Production From...
technologynetworks.com
How CRISPR Is Transforming High-Throughput Screening
CRISPR libraries offer huge advantages for high-throughput screening, including unprecedented editing efficiency, accuracy, and speed. This article walks through the fundamentals of CRISPR screening and its most exciting applications, including unpicking cellular signaling networks, discovering how viruses like COVID-19 infect our cells and finding new drug targets. The advent of...
technologynetworks.com
Live from the Lab at Sapient: How timsTOF is helping to transform the speed and scale of small molecule biomarker discovery
Join Bruker's Erica Forsberg with Sapient Founder & CEO Mohit Jain, & Co-Founder and Head of Analytical R&D, Jeramie Watrous as they take you behind the scenes of Sapient’s lab. Get ready to learn more about how the timsTOF Pro 2 is helping Sapient amplify their biomarker discovery.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
technologynetworks.com
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry: What Factors Are Driving Its Application Landscape?
Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is undoubtedly the fastest-growing trace element technique available today. Only a handful of instruments were sold when it was commercialized in 1983. But today the annual worldwide market size exceeds 2,000 systems, used for many varied and diverse applications. Even though it can broadly determine...
technologynetworks.com
Automation That Connects Your Drug Discovery Workflow
We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here. Scientific and technological advancements continue to. emphasize the importance of automation, both in the physical and digital world. Given many discussions about the lab of the future, focus has been on how. automation...
technologynetworks.com
Low Emission Biodiesel Made by Coffee Waste-Fed Microalgae
Two Aston University researchers have produced high-quality biodiesel after ‘feeding’ and growing microalgae on leftover coffee grounds. Dr Vesna Najdanovic, senior lecturer in chemical engineering and Dr Jiawei Wang were part of a team that grew algae which was then processed into fuel. In just the UK, approximately...
technologynetworks.com
Flexible, high-yield nanopore sequencing for every lab
We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here. Take your sequencing to the next level with the recently released PromethION 2 devices. They enable flexible, high-yield sequencing, in a compact, accessible design. The devices are designed for users with sample processing requirements of up to four full-length sequencing runs per week / ~200 flow cells per year. Each flow cell can deliver hundreds of gigabases of nanopore sequencing data. With this sequencing capacity, you can obtain the data you need for completing large genomes, studying complex metagenomic samples, obtaining known and novel transcripts from single-cell sequencing, and much more.
technologynetworks.com
Answer to Evolutionary Riddle Provided by 500 Million Year-Old Fossils
An exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China, has enabled researchers to solve a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. The results have been published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
3printr.com
AM Solutions starts delivery of C1 post-processing system
AM post-processing solution innovator AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology UK is pleased to announce that it has just taken delivery of its C1 system, which will reside in the company’s customer experience centre in Knowsley, UK. The C1 now sits alongside an array of AM post-processing solutions in Knowsley, and customers are invited to come along and see them demonstrated and discuss which technology is best suited to their specific applications.
techaiapp.com
Quality Electronics and Manufacturing Room Cleanliness
Today, everyone depends on electronics like laptops, phones, smartwatches, cars, and much more. Without strong manufacturing cleanliness routines, these products couldn’t be made to deliver the quality and performance required. Below are some of the top reasons why manufacturing clean rooms and cleanliness routines are critical for crafting top-notch electronics.
technologynetworks.com
Arima Genomics Presents Data on Cancer Structural Variants at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting
Arima Genomics, Inc., the leader in 3D genomics, has announced that new data on the detection of actionable structural variants from cancer samples embedded in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues will be presented at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting and Expo in Phoenix, Ariz. The data, developed in partnership with researchers from NYU Langone Health, shows how Arima Genomics’ 3D genomics tools were useful in detecting previously undetected gene rearrangements, fusions, and other structural variants of clinical significance, meaning that those variants were diagnostic, prognostic, the target of on-market therapies, or therapies being investigated in ongoing clinical trials.
technologynetworks.com
Residual Herbicides Detected in Food With Novel Nanoparticle-Based Sensors
Two newly developed, low-cost tests that use nanoparticles to detect chemicals can accurately measure tiny amounts of two potentially harmful herbicides in fruits, vegetables and their products. Reporting in the journal Food Chemistry, a Washington State University research team used two testing methods to measure the levels of two herbicides,...
technologynetworks.com
Key Regulator of Cell Growth Deciphered
The mTOR protein plays a central role in cell growth, proliferation and survival. Its activity varies according to the availability of nutrients and some growth factors, including hormones. This protein is implicated in several diseases, including cancer, where its activity frequently increases. To better understand its regulation, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in collaboration with researchers from the Martin Luther University (MLU) of Halle-Wittenberg in Germany, and the recently inaugurated Dubochet Center for Imaging (UNIGE-UNIL-EPFL), has identified the structure of the SEA complex – an interdependent set of proteins – responsible for controlling mTOR. The discovery of this structure allows a better understanding of how cells perceive nutrient levels to regulate their growth.
technologynetworks.com
Cell and Gene Therapy: Current Challenges and the Benefits of Automation
Cell and gene therapy is a field of personalized medicine, driving the innovation of medicine and revolutionizing the way we treat disease. Gene therapies use DNA or other genetic material to edit a patient's cells to treat inherited or acquired diseases, and cell therapies involve the transfer of whole cells into a patient which replace those affected by disease.
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin C Could Enhance Immune System-Based Cancer Treatment
Researchers from the Epigenetics and Immune Disease Lab at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute has recently shown that vitamin C improves the immunogenic properties of dendritic cells, in vitro. Results recently made public show that treating the cells with vitamin C leads to a more consistent activation of genes involved in the immune response, mainly through DNA demethylation, a kind of epigenetic reprogramming. This discovery may be useful to generate more potent dendritic cell-based therapies in the future.
