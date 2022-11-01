November is off to a mild start with temperatures running almost 10° above the norm. On average, Indianapolis has 2 days with highs in the 70s in November. We were in the 70s Thursday and another mild day is on tap for Friday. The day will start with areas of dense fog through 10am. Skies will clear and winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. Those strong southerly breeze will push us to near record highs. The record for the day is 78°, set in 2003.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO