Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
Tracking weekend rain chances, mild again next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with a few clouds. Clouds are moving in ahead of our rain chances coming this weekend. For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s, very unseasonably warm for this time of year! It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This is ahead of our next storm system that will come in Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.
A dry Friday with near-record highs; rain and cooler air will move in this weekend
November is off to a mild start with temperatures running almost 10° above the norm. On average, Indianapolis has 2 days with highs in the 70s in November. We were in the 70s Thursday and another mild day is on tap for Friday. The day will start with areas of dense fog through 10am. Skies will clear and winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. Those strong southerly breeze will push us to near record highs. The record for the day is 78°, set in 2003.
Weekend action returns to Indianapolis on monumental scale
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the first weekend of November, and with warmer than normal temperatures settling in, it might not feel typical of late fall in Indiana. Lucky for you there are plenty of events going on throughout the city to keep you active and enjoying the unseasonable weather.
How much snow has Indy seen in the last 10 years?
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is behind us, and winter is ahead. How has Indy measured up in snow totals over the last 10 years?. 2013-2014: 52.2″ (Most in winter in recorded history) 2012-2013: 19.8″. Average first measurable snowfall. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October...
Near-record highs are likely for the next two days; rain will move in for the weekend
November is off to a mild start with temperatures running almost 10° above the norm. On average, Indianapolis sees 2 days with highs in the 70s in November. For the next two days we’ll stay dry with near-record highs in the 70s. Showers will arrive Saturday morning and...
Another great day; tracking big weekend impacts
Today will be the best day of the week! Sunshine and temperatures rising to the mid 70s are the main headlines for the day. However, we are starting off the morning with areas of patchy, dense fog. Primary impacts are in the eastern half of the state. Wayne and Fayette counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 A.M. Allowing for a few extra minutes to be added to your morning commute is a good idea.
North Split reopening probably delayed till early 2023
Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the new year, despite INDOT's longtime goal of having the interchange open by the end of 2022. North Split reopening probably delayed till early …. Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the...
Reba’s Saturday show in Indy postponed, December 16 new date
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no performance by Reba McEntire this weekend in Indianapolis, but those with tickets should hold onto them. In an update to her fans, Reba posted that “My doctor advised me to go on vocal rest so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows.”
Woman hit by car on E. Michigan overnight, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed. According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue. A woman was...
Why home fires burn significantly faster now
(CBS4) — There’s a reason firefighters plead for you to know your escape plan right now should a fire erupt in your home. “Today about two to three minutes is all you have time to get out of the house to safety,” Steve Jones, Indiana State Fire Marshal, said.
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Kokomo on Wednesday. The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 2105 Joyce Drive. The Kokomo Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. With the help of a Howard County deputy, crews were able to recover one body from the structure.
What voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot. While November 8 is Election Day, it isn’t the only time you can cast your vote. People can vote early across the state.
Turkey shortage has Mozel Sanders Foundation switching to Thanksgiving chicken
INDIANAPOLIS — The Thanksgiving tradition will continue, but a shortage of turkey has the Mozel Sanders Foundation adjusting the menu for their annual holiday meals this year. Instead of turkey and gravy for Thanksgiving, it will be pulled chicken and gravy given out later this month. Stephanie Sanders, the...
Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning.
Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp
LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury.
I-65 safety and efficiency project aims for spring 2025
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Transportation officials said work to address safety and efficiency of I-65 on Indy’s southeast side could start as early as the spring of 2025. Tuesday and Wednesday will consist of two public meetings informing people on INDOT’s proposed plans, as well as input...
'I'm sorry' court documents detail circumstances around 2019 double homicide
Craig Chambers, 25, is facing murder charges after the 2019 deaths of Lamont Day Jr. and Gary Miller II. Now, court documents are detailing the circumstances leading up to the deaths. ‘I’m sorry’ court documents detail circumstances …. Craig Chambers, 25, is facing murder charges after the 2019...
Silver Alert canceled missing 12-year-old girl from Attica
ATTICA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Fountain County. According to the Attica Police Department, 12-year-old Hannah Shelton was last seen at 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday in Attica. She was wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings. Police said...
Delphi community still hungry for answers after arrest, court case chaos
DELPHI, Ind. — It has been one week since news broke about an arrest in the Delphi murder investigation. Richard Allen, 50, is facing two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. The town of just about 3,000 people has been in the...
