Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Sharp-Shooting Blake Hinson Leads Pitt Past Edinboro in Exhibition Win, 92-53
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Pitt took down Edinboro behind a red-hot Blake Hinson in an exhibition contest at the Petersen Events Center, 92-53. Hinson lit up the scoreboard in the first frame, hitting 10 of his 13 attempts, including five threes, en route to 28 first-half points. He added one more point in the second half for a total of 29 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nike Sibande
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the second-leading scorer from Wednesday night’s exhibition game, Nike Sibande. NIKE SIBANDE. Hometown:...
2024 4-Star WR Jaylan Hornsby Excited to See Tiquan Underwood and Pitt this Weekend
In his short time at Pitt, Tiquan Underwood has shown the ability to catch the interest of talented wide receivers across the country. The best example of that is with 2023 5-star wideout Hykeem Williams, who had Underwood and Pitt in his top three schools before eventually committing to Florida State.
Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 3
Update (2:37 PM)- **Pitt will get an unofficial visit this Saturday from 2025 DE/LB/TE Mike Sapos (6-4, 215 pounds) from McKeesport High School. **Pitt will be receiving a visit on Saturday from 2024 3-star quarterback Deshawn Purdie from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Purdie (6’4″, 205-pounds) holds an offer from Maryland.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
Pitt Football to Get Visit from 2023 Charlotte Commit TE Zeke Wimbush
Saturday is shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend for the Pitt Panthers as they return home to take on No. 20 Syracuse. The Pitt staff will be hosting a number of players in the Classes of 2024 and 2025 but a senior to keep your eye on will also be at Acrisure Stadium.
Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List
Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 38 Crushed in Carolina, Pitt Hoops Preview, If Horror Movie Characters Played Football
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-26:02 – North Carolina Recap. 28:15-42:40 – Monster Mash: ‘Tis the (Halloween) season! We take turns picking horror movie characters that we think would be...
“The Jaguars are Coming” TJ WR Sean Sullivan on His Big Game, Championship Expectations
The Thomas Jefferson Jaguars secured a share of their section championship with a 20-10 win over then-undefeated McKeesport, led by junior receiver Sean Sullivan’s two long touchdowns. Facing the undefeated Tigers on the road, Sullivan said he needed some time to let his nerves settle. A first quarter touchdown...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
2 Pittsburgh orthopedic networks open sports medicine facility
Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both based in Pittsburgh, have partnered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club to open a 20,000-square-foot sports medicine complex in the city. Clinicians from Allegheny Health Network Orthopedics Institute will provide orthopedic and sports care for patients and athletes at the complex, according to...
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia
The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia. Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice. Allegheny County police issued an arrest...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds rally in Bethel Park, joined by Ben Carson
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano held a rally in Bethel Park on Wednesday. Mastriano was joined by former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. The pair spoke to supporters at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Bethel Park. Mastriano criticized opponent Josh Shapiro for rising...
Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood
A man was killed after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, officials said. Officers responded to an 11-round Shotspotter alert around 1:50 p.m. along the 7100 block of Hermitage Street, public safety spokesman Maurice Matthews reported. They located a man in a vehicle with a gunshot...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
