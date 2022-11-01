ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp-Shooting Blake Hinson Leads Pitt Past Edinboro in Exhibition Win, 92-53

PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Pitt took down Edinboro behind a red-hot Blake Hinson in an exhibition contest at the Petersen Events Center, 92-53. Hinson lit up the scoreboard in the first frame, hitting 10 of his 13 attempts, including five threes, en route to 28 first-half points. He added one more point in the second half for a total of 29 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nike Sibande

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the second-leading scorer from Wednesday night’s exhibition game, Nike Sibande. NIKE SIBANDE. Hometown:...
Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro

PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 3

Update (2:37 PM)- **Pitt will get an unofficial visit this Saturday from 2025 DE/LB/TE Mike Sapos (6-4, 215 pounds) from McKeesport High School. **Pitt will be receiving a visit on Saturday from 2024 3-star quarterback Deshawn Purdie from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Purdie (6’4″, 205-pounds) holds an offer from Maryland.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
2 Pittsburgh orthopedic networks open sports medicine facility

Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both based in Pittsburgh, have partnered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club to open a 20,000-square-foot sports medicine complex in the city. Clinicians from Allegheny Health Network Orthopedics Institute will provide orthopedic and sports care for patients and athletes at the complex, according to...
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
