The weather can become increasingly unpredictable this time of year, with ice and winter winds wreaking havoc later. The months ahead are when it matters most to have a comfortable, reliable environment at home for you and your family.
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
Bruker Mass Spec Virtual Live Demo: MALDI IHC Imaging in whole tissue sections
If you are currently using immuno-imaging techniques to study protein pathways in tissue, watch our virtual live demo from the lab on demand , to see how Bruker’s new MALDI-IHC Imaging workflow delivers greater speed and field-of-view for multiplexed protein imaging in tissue, while providing thousands of untargeted molecular images that enable deeper tissue subtyping.
Why vaccine developers need a Charged Aerosol Detector (CAD)
Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have become the preferred delivery system for mRNA vaccines and oligonucleotide therapeutics, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. The identification, ratio, and purity of the lipids in the formulation are regarded as critical quality attributes for safety and efficacy, must be characterized and reported in regulatory filing.
Product launch information of reactor with 200mW high power 265nm LED for water disinfection
Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director: Yasuaki Kaizumi) announced today that new product launch of "UV-C LED Reactor ULR9C（AℓNUV_Aqua）" (hereafter referred to as "this product") equipped with world's highest class UV output 200mW 265nm LED light source. We have achieved high disinfection...
High Power Density Requires Breakthroughs in IC Packaging and Circuit Design
For high-bandwidth applications in large data centers, 5G communication, and space-graded applications like satellites, there is a huge demand for miniaturizing power supplies. With the limited onboard space for embedded applications, enterprises require small-sized power supplies with more power density. However, power density can be seen from different viewpoints depending on the applications, but the final goal remains the same, which is reducing size to improve power density.
Abe Issa, Long Time Solar Energy Expert says Energy Storage Industry Expecting Massive Changes Ahead
Abe Issa, a world-renown solar energy expert, talks about the energy storage industry and the extensive upcoming changes. In today’s solar energy world, Issa has a unique perspective on the importance of renewable energy and energy storage. He views energy storage technologies as vital to sustainable ecology and a healthy environment.
Comparing Modern and Ancient DNA Challenges Prevailing View of Human Adaptation
The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide’s Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Key Regulator of Cell Growth Deciphered
The mTOR protein plays a central role in cell growth, proliferation and survival. Its activity varies according to the availability of nutrients and some growth factors, including hormones. This protein is implicated in several diseases, including cancer, where its activity frequently increases. To better understand its regulation, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in collaboration with researchers from the Martin Luther University (MLU) of Halle-Wittenberg in Germany, and the recently inaugurated Dubochet Center for Imaging (UNIGE-UNIL-EPFL), has identified the structure of the SEA complex – an interdependent set of proteins – responsible for controlling mTOR. The discovery of this structure allows a better understanding of how cells perceive nutrient levels to regulate their growth.
AI-Powered Holograms Help Study Tiny Plankton at Microscopic Level
Using holograms created in digital microscopes and interpreted using artificial intelligence (AI), for the first time researchers can now follow the lives of microplankton at the individual level. The method is the result of an interdisciplinary research project at the University of Gothenburg. Plankton are one of the most important...
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Turkish HAVELSAN Keeps Enlarging Naval Data Distribution Sytems Portfolio
In the 14 years since the first delivery of the system, the Submarine Data Distribution system (DBDS) for ten submarines and the Ship Data Distribution System (GVDS) for 31 surface ships have been developed and successfully put into use both at home and abroad. At home, a total of 36...
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry: What Factors Are Driving Its Application Landscape?
Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is undoubtedly the fastest-growing trace element technique available today. Only a handful of instruments were sold when it was commercialized in 1983. But today the annual worldwide market size exceeds 2,000 systems, used for many varied and diverse applications. Even though it can broadly determine...
How Ancient DNA Sequencing Changed the Game
The past two decades have witnessed extraordinary technological and computational advances in nucleic acid sequencing. Working with ancient DNA, Beth Shapiro has applied next-generation sequencing to look into genomes of the distant past, with the hope that they can help us to understand our future.
Low Emission Biodiesel Made by Coffee Waste-Fed Microalgae
Two Aston University researchers have produced high-quality biodiesel after ‘feeding’ and growing microalgae on leftover coffee grounds. Dr Vesna Najdanovic, senior lecturer in chemical engineering and Dr Jiawei Wang were part of a team that grew algae which was then processed into fuel. In just the UK, approximately...
Honey Varieties Don't All Offer Equal Antioxidant Benefits
Citrus honey has an increased abundance of antioxidants in comparison to other standard types of honey, according to a new study by University of the West of Scotland (UWS). Antioxidants are chemicals that reduce or prevent the effects of free radicals: unstable molecules that can damage cells, causing illness, disease, and ageing.
How CRISPR Is Transforming High-Throughput Screening
CRISPR libraries offer huge advantages for high-throughput screening, including unprecedented editing efficiency, accuracy, and speed. This article walks through the fundamentals of CRISPR screening and its most exciting applications, including unpicking cellular signaling networks, discovering how viruses like COVID-19 infect our cells and finding new drug targets. The advent of...
Bloom Energy Inaugurates High Volume Electrolyzer Production Line
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), today, inaugurated its high volume commercial electrolyzer line at the company’s Newark facility, increasing the company’s generating capacity of electrolyzers to two gigawatts. The award-winning technology is the most energy-efficient design to produce clean hydrogen to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006427/en/ U.S. Senator Tom Carper, center, attends the inauguration of Bloom Energy’s high-volume electrolyzer production line in Newark, Del. Tuesday alongside company executives and manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire) In the last decade, the facility has produced over 1 gigawatt (GW) of resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective fuel cell-based Energy Servers. The Bloom Electrolyzer relies on the same, commercially proven solid oxide technology platform used to produce electricity, so streamlining existing manufacturing for higher volume electrolyzer output allows Bloom to best meet the needs of the market.
