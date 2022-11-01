ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of impressive grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which...
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Enrollment for ETSU Winter Session allows students to excel toward graduation

Registration for Winter Session classes will soon begin at East Tennessee State University. Courses offered during Winter Session are nearly 100% online to allow for the convenience of taking a class from home or while traveling during winter break. This option allows students to stay on track or complete goals ahead of schedule during their academic journey to graduation.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed by month’s end and narrowed to two. The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Arrington wins girls state XC title; Volunteer boys place 14th

HENDERSONVILLE — Elizabethton finished fourth, one position ahead of Sullivan East, in the Class A/AA boys cross country meet Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park. Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington raced to the girls individual championship. Signal Mountain won the boys team championship 63-93 over Central Magnet with Memphis East,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
ETSU’s Jesse Graves featured writer at Appalachian event

Dr. Jesse Graves, the poet-in-residence and a professor of English at East Tennessee State University, is the featured writer at the 40th Annual Appalachian Literary Festival at Emory & Henry College in Virginia. The event will take place November 3-4.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ETSU basketball taking time for “Real Talk” with Towne Acres students

ETSU basketball players have been taking time out of their days every Friday to speak with and inspire elementary students at Towne Acres during their "Real Talk" sessions. Sometimes it’s the message, but more times than not it’s the messenger who helps students find themselves and discover new paths. Those are the hopes with a new community service activity from the East Tennessee State Men’s Basketball team as they meet with Towne Acres students on Friday mornings for a session they call Real Talk.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ETSU women roll in Brown’s debut

JOHNSON CITY — A new coach and some new players added up to a pretty good night for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points in Brenda Mock Brown’s debut as ETSU’s coach and the Bucs beat Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City hiring firefighters

The City of Johnson City is now hiring new firefighters. Qualified applicants should demonstrate integrity, good judgment and a willingness to make a difference in the community, according to a press release. Applicants must begin the hiring process with a Firefighter Examination, and registration for the upcoming test dates will be accepted through Dec. 2.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Ballad Health hosts ribbon-cutting for its new Center for Post-Covid Care

KINGSPORT — Ballad Health hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the Center for Post-COVID Care, one of the few clinics in the region that will provide long-term care to individuals suffering from complications after contracting COVID-19. Bob Feagins, executive director of communications and development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, talked about the center’s importance to the region.
KINGSPORT, TN
Rye Cove seeks first Cumberland crown since 2005

The Battle of Scott County is back. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and a shortened season for Rye Cove last year, the Eagles will host county rival Twin Springs Friday.
New era about to begin for ETSU women

JOHNSON CITY — The season is here for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team, and Bucs coach Brenda Mock Brown will be on the sidelines for the first time with her new team. ETSU plays host to Mars Hill in an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Scott County Rotary Club looks to raise $25K for Shoe Fund Drive

GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club, chartered in 1988, will complete its 33rd year of gifting shoes to students of Scott County this year. The tradition was created in 1989, when members of the club began collecting change to buy new shoes for local students. The effort proved a roaring success, with enough money raised to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for needy schoolchildren around Christmastime.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Patrick Henry, Chilhowie advance to Region 1D volleyball championship

COEBURN — Patrick Henry dominated play at the net behind the dominating performance of Avery Maiden Thursday in the Region 1D volleyball semifinals. Maiden racked up 28 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Rebels (20-9) and Lauren Stauffer added 16 kills and 13 digs on the way to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 regional semifinal win over Eastside at Eastside.
CHILHOWIE, VA
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
KINGSPORT, TN

