Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options
GATE CITY — Career and job options are out there for Southwest Virginia high school students making post-graduation plans, and employers and colleges were out in force at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to prove it. Approximately 600 students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of impressive grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which...
Kingsport Times-News
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
Kingsport Times-News
Enrollment for ETSU Winter Session allows students to excel toward graduation
Registration for Winter Session classes will soon begin at East Tennessee State University. Courses offered during Winter Session are nearly 100% online to allow for the convenience of taking a class from home or while traveling during winter break. This option allows students to stay on track or complete goals ahead of schedule during their academic journey to graduation.
Kingsport Times-News
Jeff McCord talks about Northeast State after his first month as president
Dr. Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College for just more than a month, talks about his job and what the college does for the community. He is in front of his office on the main campus of Northeast in Blountville, next to Tri-Cities Airport.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed by month’s end and narrowed to two. The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.
Kingsport Times-News
Arrington wins girls state XC title; Volunteer boys place 14th
HENDERSONVILLE — Elizabethton finished fourth, one position ahead of Sullivan East, in the Class A/AA boys cross country meet Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park. Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington raced to the girls individual championship. Signal Mountain won the boys team championship 63-93 over Central Magnet with Memphis East,...
Kingsport Times-News
Engineering firm provides Hawkins County IDB with lot 17 report
SURGOINSVILLE — The engineering firm hired by the Hawkins County Industrial Board, Mattern and Craig, provided the board with a summary of all the work that has been done to lot 17 and what work needs to be completed. Lot 17 is an open space in the Phipps Bend...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Jesse Graves featured writer at Appalachian event
Dr. Jesse Graves, the poet-in-residence and a professor of English at East Tennessee State University, is the featured writer at the 40th Annual Appalachian Literary Festival at Emory & Henry College in Virginia. The event will take place November 3-4.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU basketball taking time for “Real Talk” with Towne Acres students
ETSU basketball players have been taking time out of their days every Friday to speak with and inspire elementary students at Towne Acres during their "Real Talk" sessions. Sometimes it’s the message, but more times than not it’s the messenger who helps students find themselves and discover new paths. Those are the hopes with a new community service activity from the East Tennessee State Men’s Basketball team as they meet with Towne Acres students on Friday mornings for a session they call Real Talk.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women roll in Brown’s debut
JOHNSON CITY — A new coach and some new players added up to a pretty good night for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points in Brenda Mock Brown’s debut as ETSU’s coach and the Bucs beat Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicating monument to KIA alumni, invites family members to attend ceremony
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears the names of the men.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City hiring firefighters
The City of Johnson City is now hiring new firefighters. Qualified applicants should demonstrate integrity, good judgment and a willingness to make a difference in the community, according to a press release. Applicants must begin the hiring process with a Firefighter Examination, and registration for the upcoming test dates will be accepted through Dec. 2.
Kingsport Times-News
Committee recommends Washington County commissioners reject bitcoin settlement
JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Industrial, Commercial and Agricultural Committee has given a thumbs down to a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. The committee voted on Thursday to recommend that county commissioners reject that agreement and proceed...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health hosts ribbon-cutting for its new Center for Post-Covid Care
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the Center for Post-COVID Care, one of the few clinics in the region that will provide long-term care to individuals suffering from complications after contracting COVID-19. Bob Feagins, executive director of communications and development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, talked about the center’s importance to the region.
Kingsport Times-News
Rye Cove seeks first Cumberland crown since 2005
The Battle of Scott County is back. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and a shortened season for Rye Cove last year, the Eagles will host county rival Twin Springs Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
New era about to begin for ETSU women
JOHNSON CITY — The season is here for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team, and Bucs coach Brenda Mock Brown will be on the sidelines for the first time with her new team. ETSU plays host to Mars Hill in an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m....
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County Rotary Club looks to raise $25K for Shoe Fund Drive
GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club, chartered in 1988, will complete its 33rd year of gifting shoes to students of Scott County this year. The tradition was created in 1989, when members of the club began collecting change to buy new shoes for local students. The effort proved a roaring success, with enough money raised to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for needy schoolchildren around Christmastime.
Kingsport Times-News
Patrick Henry, Chilhowie advance to Region 1D volleyball championship
COEBURN — Patrick Henry dominated play at the net behind the dominating performance of Avery Maiden Thursday in the Region 1D volleyball semifinals. Maiden racked up 28 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Rebels (20-9) and Lauren Stauffer added 16 kills and 13 digs on the way to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 regional semifinal win over Eastside at Eastside.
Kingsport Times-News
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
Comments / 1