ETSU basketball players have been taking time out of their days every Friday to speak with and inspire elementary students at Towne Acres during their "Real Talk" sessions. Sometimes it’s the message, but more times than not it’s the messenger who helps students find themselves and discover new paths. Those are the hopes with a new community service activity from the East Tennessee State Men’s Basketball team as they meet with Towne Acres students on Friday mornings for a session they call Real Talk.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO