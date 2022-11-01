SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO