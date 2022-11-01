ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
BUFFALO, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Mountain View motorcyclist killed in Wright County

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View. Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo man killed in single-car crash

BUFFALO, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle left the road in Dallas County Wednesday, Nov. 1. Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Highway DD about 10 miles north of Buffalo. Around 5:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle. They found […]
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Traffic Alert: Lane and ramp closures in Springfield and Strafford, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD AND STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -A month-long pavement repair project on U.S. 65 and I-44 begins Thursday night. Below are the nighttime closures drivers can expect in the next few weeks. Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road. Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp. Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65...
STRAFFORD, MO
KYTV

Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Springfield area high school received anonymous 911 school shooting call Thursday

Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School Thursday morning. According to KY3-TV, police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30. Law enforcement searched room-to-room and say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated and cleared the school as a precaution.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
DADE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

