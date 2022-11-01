Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
KTTS
KYTV
Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
Tuesday death at Lone Pine home ruled a homicide
Springfield Police have determined the death of a man at a home on N. Lone Pine Avenue Tuesday was a homicide, and officers have also identified the victim.
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
Mountain View motorcyclist killed in Wright County
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View. Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a […]
KYTV
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
KYTV
Traffic Alert: Lane and ramp closures in Springfield and Strafford, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD AND STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -A month-long pavement repair project on U.S. 65 and I-44 begins Thursday night. Below are the nighttime closures drivers can expect in the next few weeks. Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road. Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp. Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65...
KYTV
Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks
RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School. Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
KTLO
Springfield area high school received anonymous 911 school shooting call Thursday
Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School Thursday morning. According to KY3-TV, police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30. Law enforcement searched room-to-room and say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated and cleared the school as a precaution.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.
KYTV
Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teenager as an adult in deadly shooting case in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager faces murder charges in the death of another teenager. Investigators accuse Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile. Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a...
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
