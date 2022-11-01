ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'

Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
HollywoodLife

Kyrie Iriving Suspended By The Nets Indefinitely After He Fails To Apologize For Antisemtitic Doc

(UPDATE: 11/3/22 AT 8:45 P.M. ET): The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly suspended Kyrie after her refused to apologize for tweeting out a link to a film that featured antisemitic content. The organization released an official statement indicating that he would be suspended without pay for at least five games. Per Fox Sports, The team expressed their “dismay” at the NBA star’s refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets To Donate $500K To Anti-Hate Organizations

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that they will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations. This charitable act follows the NBA champion getting blasted on social media and in a post-game press conference for sharing the 2018 documentary Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America which included anti-semitic content. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” the point guard said in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards...
IRVING, NY
6abc

Sources: 76ers' James Harden (foot) expected to miss a month

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, sources told ESPN. Testing on Thursday in Philadelphia revealed the injury, which Harden suffered in a 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Harden has averaged 22 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

New York takes on Philadelphia, aims to stop 3-game slide

New York Knicks (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Philadelphia. Philadelphia finished 6-10 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home last season. The 76ers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Twitter begins layoffs, cuts to affect 50% of staff

Twitter began layoffs on Friday that will cut roughly half of its 7,500-person workforce, the company announced in an email. "Today is your last working day at the company," the email said, which ABC News has reviewed. The subject line read "Your Role at Twitter" and was sent to the personal email addresses of those laid off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy