‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
Kyrie Irving apologizes amid Twitter controversy and suspension by Brooklyn Nets over 'failure to disavow antisemitism'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized late Thursday for tweeting a link to a documentary criticized as antisemitic, saying he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million followers.
JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall
JJ Redick puts Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for 'destroying' the Brooklyn Nets culture.
Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'
Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, say he's 'unfit to be associated with' team
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts...
NBA’s Adam Silver slams Nets’ Kyrie Irving for anti-Semitic tweet, lack of remorse
NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “reckless” for tweeting out a link to a movie rife with anti-Semitic tropes, and said he’s “disappointed” Irving still hasn’t apologized. “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film...
Kyrie Iriving Suspended By The Nets Indefinitely After He Fails To Apologize For Antisemtitic Doc
(UPDATE: 11/3/22 AT 8:45 P.M. ET): The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly suspended Kyrie after her refused to apologize for tweeting out a link to a film that featured antisemitic content. The organization released an official statement indicating that he would be suspended without pay for at least five games. Per Fox Sports, The team expressed their “dismay” at the NBA star’s refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, team announces
The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets To Donate $500K To Anti-Hate Organizations
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that they will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations. This charitable act follows the NBA champion getting blasted on social media and in a post-game press conference for sharing the 2018 documentary Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America which included anti-semitic content. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” the point guard said in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards...
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Sources: 76ers' James Harden (foot) expected to miss a month
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, sources told ESPN. Testing on Thursday in Philadelphia revealed the injury, which Harden suffered in a 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Harden has averaged 22 points,...
Big 76ers questions: With James Harden out, here's where the next month could take Philly
What's already been a topsy-turvy season for the Philadelphia 76ers shifted once again Thursday, when the team announced All-Star guard James Harden had suffered a right foot tendon strain. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Harden is expected to miss a month. Philadelphia, which is 4-5 entering Friday night's game...
New York takes on Philadelphia, aims to stop 3-game slide
New York Knicks (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Philadelphia. Philadelphia finished 6-10 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home last season. The 76ers...
Twitter begins layoffs, cuts to affect 50% of staff
Twitter began layoffs on Friday that will cut roughly half of its 7,500-person workforce, the company announced in an email. "Today is your last working day at the company," the email said, which ABC News has reviewed. The subject line read "Your Role at Twitter" and was sent to the personal email addresses of those laid off.
