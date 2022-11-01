Read full article on original website
Candidates for Ann Arbor Mayor make their case to voters
There is a three-way race for Ann Arbor Mayor voters will decide on Tuesday, November 8th but only two names will appear on the ballot. Incumbent Democrat, Christopher Taylor, is seeking a third term in office. The other name that appears on the ballot is Eric Lipson. Lipson is a self-proclaimed Democrat but is running as an independent.
Three candidates seek to become Mayor of Ypsilanti
When Ypsilanti mayoral candidate Nicole Brown was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in August, many thought that was the end of the race. With Ypsilanti being a heavily Democratic area, the primary winner often runs unopposed in the November general election. That is not the case this year.
Ann Arbor voters to decide Community Climate Action ballot proposal November 8th
Ann Arbor voters will decide a long-term tax question in the mid-term elections. The city is asking for a 20-year, one-mill tax increase to fund its Community Climate Action plan. It’s a lofty ask, and not everyone is on board. During a random stop at a local shopping area...
Electric buses coming to schools in Ypsilanti, Dearborn
Two local school districts are adding electric buses to their fleets with funding from the federal government. The school bus I’m riding in looks and feels like any school bus I’ve ever ridden in. Except that it’s eerily quiet. That’s because it’s a zero-emission electric bus constructed...
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
Federal funding could expand Washtenaw County's weatherization program
The effort to weatherize homes in Washtenaw County could get a significant financial boost. The county’s Weatherization Assistance Program gives low-income residents the chance to make their homes more energy efficient. This includes providing new insulation, inspecting and repairing major appliances, and weather stripping around doors and attics. At...
$180 million bond proposal before Saline Area Schools voters on November 8th
A $180 million bond proposal will appear on the ballot next week in the Saline Area School district. If voters approve the proposal, the additional funding would help pay for a variety of projects, including new playground equipment, essential building repairs, and expanded learning facilities. The district’s superintendent, Dr. Stephen...
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
What might Democrat control in Lansing be like?
For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing...
Filling out a straight party ticket still allows voters to choose candidates from a different party
Voters who are casting ballots in person on Election Day or by absentee can vote using the straight party ticket option. Let’s say you decided to vote “straight ticket” for a certain political party. But elsewhere in the partisan section of your ballot, there’s a candidate from another party you would like to vote for.
