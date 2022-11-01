ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

wemu.org

Candidates for Ann Arbor Mayor make their case to voters

There is a three-way race for Ann Arbor Mayor voters will decide on Tuesday, November 8th but only two names will appear on the ballot. Incumbent Democrat, Christopher Taylor, is seeking a third term in office. The other name that appears on the ballot is Eric Lipson. Lipson is a self-proclaimed Democrat but is running as an independent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Three candidates seek to become Mayor of Ypsilanti

When Ypsilanti mayoral candidate Nicole Brown was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in August, many thought that was the end of the race. With Ypsilanti being a heavily Democratic area, the primary winner often runs unopposed in the November general election. That is not the case this year.
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Electric buses coming to schools in Ypsilanti, Dearborn

Two local school districts are adding electric buses to their fleets with funding from the federal government. The school bus I’m riding in looks and feels like any school bus I’ve ever ridden in. Except that it’s eerily quiet. That’s because it’s a zero-emission electric bus constructed...
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Federal funding could expand Washtenaw County's weatherization program

The effort to weatherize homes in Washtenaw County could get a significant financial boost. The county’s Weatherization Assistance Program gives low-income residents the chance to make their homes more energy efficient. This includes providing new insulation, inspecting and repairing major appliances, and weather stripping around doors and attics. At...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

$180 million bond proposal before Saline Area Schools voters on November 8th

A $180 million bond proposal will appear on the ballot next week in the Saline Area School district. If voters approve the proposal, the additional funding would help pay for a variety of projects, including new playground equipment, essential building repairs, and expanded learning facilities. The district’s superintendent, Dr. Stephen...
SALINE, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

What might Democrat control in Lansing be like?

For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing...
MICHIGAN STATE

