Eastland County, TX

46-Year-Old Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Eastland County (Eastland County, TX)

 3 days ago

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the I-20 south near Cisco on Friday.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi of Little Elm.

A preliminary crash suggests that Mustaph Obawunmi and Olatunji Alex Atere, 38, were walking at mile marker 326 on the downward grade of the roadway when they were hit by a car.

The car was driven by 75-year-old Larry James Bryant, who was traveling west on the roadway.

Obawunmi was pronounced dead at the scene. Atere was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene for severe injuries.

Additional information regarding the crash is currently unavailable. An investigation into the crash is under review.

November 1, 2022

Source: Myfoxzone

