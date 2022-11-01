ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Creek, AL

Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEIyP_0iuF4caZ00

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WHNT) — A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Melvin Buford Eddy was charged with the distribution of a controlled substance.

Moulton man arrested in multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase

On Sunday, October 30, deputies said they pulled Eddy over while patrolling the Langtown Community.

Deputies reportedly found him to be in possession of drug-related paraphernalia along with over 8 grams of methamphetamine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLPV9_0iuF4caZ00
(Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Eddy was already out on bond for other drug-related charges and is expected to have his bond revoked.

Eddy remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1201 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 112 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 355 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 16 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 88 ALARMS AND 15 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 93 CRASHES.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Town Creek woman killed in crash

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek. Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOWN CREEK, AL
AL.com

Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say

A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Town Creek woman dies in Thursday morning crash

A Town Creek woman died this morning in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said the incident happened about 8:30 a.m. on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263, about three miles south of Town Creek. Stephanie P. Langham, 59, was injured when the 2004 Honda Accord...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy