Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WHNT) — A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Melvin Buford Eddy was charged with the distribution of a controlled substance.

On Sunday, October 30, deputies said they pulled Eddy over while patrolling the Langtown Community.

Deputies reportedly found him to be in possession of drug-related paraphernalia along with over 8 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities say Eddy was already out on bond for other drug-related charges and is expected to have his bond revoked.

Eddy remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

