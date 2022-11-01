Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 eyes national-title run
Multiple top-flight prospects who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers are suiting up in the 2022-23 season for high schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around the country that will contend for a national championship as well as state titles. Several analysts, journalists and other observers have recently published their...
ACC Power Rankings: North Carolina returns, Duke reloads and Syracuse rebuilds
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC proved a lot of people wrong last March. After being overlooked and undervalued throughout the regular season, at times with just one team in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, the ACC awoke with a vengence in the NCAA Tournament.
Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Le Moyne
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-70 win against Le Moyne in an exhibition game Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. LEM 70 SYR 73 Final by Nate Mink on...
How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Pitt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team travels south to Pittsburgh for their latest game. The Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack earns first win despite sloppy performance
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange was missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting 3s, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest in the JMA Wireless Dome.
See Syracuse basketball predictions; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Poll results: Who are the best Section III field hockey players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best field hockey players in Section III this fall. East Syracuse Minoa’s Alessandra Fernandez (8 goals, 2 assists) and Mollie Comstock (110) dominated the voting for the Salt City Athletic Conference with over 8,000 first place votes.
21 CNY athletes honored for accomplishments in national Heisman contest; see who made the cut
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one Central New York athletes have earned recognition from the Heisman High School Scholarship program for their all-around achievements. The program honors senior athletes who maintain at least a B average and show leadership as role models in school and around their communities.
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning Syracuse alum Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77. Coughlin, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first...
