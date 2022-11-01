Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO