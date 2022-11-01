ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 eyes national-title run

Multiple top-flight prospects who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers are suiting up in the 2022-23 season for high schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around the country that will contend for a national championship as well as state titles. Several analysts, journalists and other observers have recently published their...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: SU vs. Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team travels south to Pittsburgh for their latest game. The Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Syracuse.com

See Syracuse basketball predictions; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
SYRACUSE, NY
