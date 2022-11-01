Only a few high school football teams get to say they ended their season with a victory in a championship game. Pulaski is now one of those teams. “It’s hard to describe it because it means so much,” said Pulaski head coach Paul Monnat, who took over the program six years ago. “We actually didn’t win a game in 8-man football for three years. And when the independent league started during the Covid year, we took that opportunity and jumped on it.”

