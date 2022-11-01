Read full article on original website
Liverpool High School students present ‘Clue’ as fall play (cast list)
Students of Liverpool High School will perform the murder-mystery comedy “Clue” this November. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests...
Skaneateles girls volleyball shuts out Solvay, advances to Class C sectional final
Top-seeded Skaneateles was unsure if they could beat fourth-seeded Solvay a third time this season going into Thursday’s Section III Class C girls volleyball semifinal contest. “We went in a little bit nervous,” Skaneateles coach Dan Mulroy said. “Even though we beat them twice, we knew it’d be hard...
Poll results: Who are the best Section III field hockey players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best field hockey players in Section III this fall. East Syracuse Minoa’s Alessandra Fernandez (8 goals, 2 assists) and Mollie Comstock (110) dominated the voting for the Salt City Athletic Conference with over 8,000 first place votes.
Fulton comes from behind to edge Central Square for Independent football DI title (photos)
Top-seeded Fulton trailed second-seeded Central Square 12-6 with just under two minutes to go in Wednesday’s Independent football Division I championship game at Fulton High School. “I told them that the one thing that I want (them) to take with (them) is life is not always gonna be easy,”...
Where to find former Syracuse players and Syracuse natives in various pro basketball leagues
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With the NBA season already in full swing and the G League about to start tonight, here’s a quick look at where former Syracuse players, Syracuse natives and players of other interest are making their basketball money this year:
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack earns first win despite sloppy performance
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange was missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting 3s, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Pulaski cruises through Phoenix in Independent football Division II championship (48 photos)
Only a few high school football teams get to say they ended their season with a victory in a championship game. Pulaski is now one of those teams. “It’s hard to describe it because it means so much,” said Pulaski head coach Paul Monnat, who took over the program six years ago. “We actually didn’t win a game in 8-man football for three years. And when the independent league started during the Covid year, we took that opportunity and jumped on it.”
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
Central Square high schoolers to perform two one-act plays directed by students
The stage is set and the actors are ready as the One-Act Play Festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. The one-act plays are “Our Place,” by Terry Gabbard and “This Is A Test,” by Stephen Gregg.
21 CNY athletes honored for accomplishments in national Heisman contest; see who made the cut
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one Central New York athletes have earned recognition from the Heisman High School Scholarship program for their all-around achievements. The program honors senior athletes who maintain at least a B average and show leadership as role models in school and around their communities.
Boys volleyball playoffs: Fayetteville-Manlius gets shot at first title in almost 30 years
Fayetteville-Manlius boys volleyball on Saturday will have an opportunity to accomplish something they haven’t done since the early 1990s: grab a sectional title. “It’s been a long time,” F-M coach Chris Gangloff said.
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
See Syracuse basketball predictions; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
ACC Power Rankings: North Carolina returns, Duke reloads and Syracuse rebuilds
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC proved a lot of people wrong last March. After being overlooked and undervalued throughout the regular season, at times with just one team in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, the ACC awoke with a vengence in the NCAA Tournament.
Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team wins 4th-straight Section III championship (62 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — The section’s most unpredictable class crowned a champion Tuesday night when Fayetteville-Manlius defeated West Genesee, 2-0, to claim the Section III Class AA championship at Chittenango High School.
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
Section III hockey season imperiled by officials’ contract dispute: ‘It’s not looking good’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The start of Section III’s high school hockey season could be in danger if the sport’s officials and the section can’t resolve a dispute over the terms of a new contract. Officials are upset that a $2 per game annual raise that was negotiated...
Syracuse football hasn’t won at Heinz Field – er, Acrisure Stadium – since 2001 (6 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Like Syracuse football’s beloved Dome, Pittsburgh’s home venue received a new name this year. Heinz Field is now Acrisure Stadium. The famous scoreboard ketchup bottles have been taken down, though one is set to reappear somewhere else in the stadium. Another small piece of football tradition and history in the Northeast is gone.
