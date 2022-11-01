Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Indianapolis police recruiting billboard goes up in Detroit on I-75
From the Motor City to the Circle City. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is fishing for new cops and dropping a line in Detroit. You can find the billboard on I-75 near E. Grand Blvd.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
fox2detroit.com
Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
The Oakland Press
Judge: Accused killer of Lyft driver ‘acute danger’ and ‘continued threat’
Calling him “an acute danger” to the community, a judge again denied bond for a teenager accused of murdering a female Lyft driver from Eastpointe who was reportedly killed while working in Pontiac. At a hearing Thursday afternoon, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross declined to set bond for...
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $500K on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket bought in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man won $500,000 when he bought a cheaper Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket than he usually does. "I usually only play $20 instant tickets, but I decided to purchase a few $5 tickets on a whim," he said. "I started scratching the tickets when I got home and saw I’d matched a number. When I revealed the winning amount of $500,000, I was in disbelief! I’ve been playing for years hoping to win big and I can’t believe it finally happened."
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
bridgemi.com
Michigan logs 1st RSV child death as virus fills ERs and doctors’ offices
Michigan recorded the first publicly confirmed death of a child from RSV, a virus that is filling pediatric hospital facilities. Health experts attribute the surge to people being less careful about handwashing and staying home when sick this year. Adults are less vulnerable to serious illness than young children, but...
Guns and marijuana spark FBI raid involving Michigan ‘Boogaloo boy’
A Michigan man, who attended armed protests and espoused support for anti-government groups, now faces federal charges after police found marijuana, a water bong, guns, ammo and body armor in a Plymouth home where he sometimes stayed. Gun owners are in violation of federal law if they use marijuana, which...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
fox2detroit.com
Opportunities for jobs abound for residents with Detroit at Work program
There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available. Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.
Comments / 5