Jim Leonhard is trying to put together a solid stretch run leading Wisconsin. He revealed Thursday a pair of defenders will be back in Week 10 that could help the team. According to Leonhard, defensive back Hunter Wohler and star linebacker Nick Herbig will be back for the game against Maryland. Wohler was injured in the season opener and has been sidelined since while Herbig was held out of the game against Purdue.

MADISON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO