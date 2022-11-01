Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard confirms return of key Wisconsin defenders for Week 10
Jim Leonhard is trying to put together a solid stretch run leading Wisconsin. He revealed Thursday a pair of defenders will be back in Week 10 that could help the team. According to Leonhard, defensive back Hunter Wohler and star linebacker Nick Herbig will be back for the game against Maryland. Wohler was injured in the season opener and has been sidelined since while Herbig was held out of the game against Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard offers insight into inquiry from recruits about future of Badgers program
Jim Leonhard was asked if recruits are looking into the Wisconsin football program with so much uncertainty right now. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed what he said. Leonhard is 2-1 since taking over for Paul Chryst after the loss to Illinois. Wisconsin is now 4-4 heading into...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin wrestling signals support of Kyle Burwick’s transfer to Nebraska but Burwick, Nebraska claim otherwise
Last June, Badger wrestler and redshirt sophomore Kyle Burwick announced he would be entering the transfer portal to leave the Wisconsin program. Earlier in May, Wisconsin signed Taylor LaMont, a sixth-year senior and former All-American who was expected to start at Burwick’s weight class. However, unbeknownst to Burwick, his...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin cancels pregame tailgate festivities over forecasted weather conditions
Wisconsin is slated to face Maryland in a B1G east west clash this Saturday. But, a storm rolling into town has put a damper on festivities. The Badgers announced on Wednesday that due to strong rain and wind predictions, the official Badgerville tailgate has been canceled for Saturday. Due to previously scheduled events at the school, it was not possible for the organizers to move the event inside.
How To Watch Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Live in 2022
How would you handle an angry badger? That’s what Wisconsin Badgers opponents have to ask every time this team takes
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Davis reveals message from brother Johnny heading into 2022 season
Jordan Davis shared his words of encouragement to his brother Johnny before the start of the 2022 season. “This year he’s like: It’s your time, you just gotta ball out and do your thing,” said Jordan. His brother appreciated the words of encouragement and it fired him...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
CBS 58
Jeff Levering, Brian Butch tip off Brew City Battle excitement with 147-foot trick shot attempt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Badgers basketball is set to take over American Family Field for the Brew City Battle, slated to take place Friday, Nov. 11. "I'm excited for the kids that get a chance to play here," said former UW basketball player Brian Butch. "It is such a fun and unique way to still play a really high-quality basketball game, but in this environment."
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record
Wisconsin's hotly contested race for governor is officially the most expensive in state history.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, but what are the odds of actually winning?
MADISON, Wis. — While kids went door to door for candy on Halloween, adults went gas station to gas station in hopes of scoring another treat – or rather, a billion of them – winning the Powerball lottery. “To get lottery tickets, what else,” said Margaret Virtue, buying the first two tickets at a Speedway in Fitchburg, on her...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Channel 3000
Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel
Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0