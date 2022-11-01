ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard confirms return of key Wisconsin defenders for Week 10

Jim Leonhard is trying to put together a solid stretch run leading Wisconsin. He revealed Thursday a pair of defenders will be back in Week 10 that could help the team. According to Leonhard, defensive back Hunter Wohler and star linebacker Nick Herbig will be back for the game against Maryland. Wohler was injured in the season opener and has been sidelined since while Herbig was held out of the game against Purdue.
MADISON, WI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin cancels pregame tailgate festivities over forecasted weather conditions

Wisconsin is slated to face Maryland in a B1G east west clash this Saturday. But, a storm rolling into town has put a damper on festivities. The Badgers announced on Wednesday that due to strong rain and wind predictions, the official Badgerville tailgate has been canceled for Saturday. Due to previously scheduled events at the school, it was not possible for the organizers to move the event inside.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Jeff Levering, Brian Butch tip off Brew City Battle excitement with 147-foot trick shot attempt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Badgers basketball is set to take over American Family Field for the Brew City Battle, slated to take place Friday, Nov. 11. "I'm excited for the kids that get a chance to play here," said former UW basketball player Brian Butch. "It is such a fun and unique way to still play a really high-quality basketball game, but in this environment."
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel

Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
JEFFERSON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy