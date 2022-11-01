Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Fast Bucks!” – Abdul Naushad, Buckzy in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Why can’t all international transfers be as cheap and instant as sending a text? They can, says Abdul Naushad, CEO & President at Canada-based payments challenger Buckzy. Ask any company treasurer what would be their payments Holy Grail and they’d probably reply as one ‘instant, secure, transparent and anywhere in the world’.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
ffnews.com
Alloy Partners with Fiat Republic to Democratize Fraud-Free Crypto Trading and Simplify Fiat Access
Alloy, the leading Identity Decisioning Platform and transaction monitoring solution for banks and fintech companies, today announced its partnership with Fiat Republic, the fiat-as-a-service platform democratizing access to banking infrastructure for crypto platforms. Over 300 companies use Alloy’s API-based platform to connect to more than 160 data sources, automate identity...
ffnews.com
AXA XL Insurance Appoints New Head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America
AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O’Neill as head of AXA XL’s Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America. Mr. O’Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement. In his new...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “An Ode to Plumbers” – Barb MacLean, Fintech Playlist in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Barb MacLean, creator of Fintech Playlist and a veteran builder and an operator of business critical banking and payments platforms, picks up the digital wrench and gets to work with APIs. When I was a kid, we played this card game called Waterworks. The cards all had pictures of different...
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
ffnews.com
FF Salon at Sibos 2022 – Eddie Robb – Zumo Enterprise
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Eddie Robb, the Commercial Director at Zumo Enterprise, to discuss the crossroads between crypto and ESG. Robb details the role Zumo is playing, both the Enterprise and their consumer app, in leading the world in sustainable crypto – providing a robust and embedded financial infrastructure where users can seamlessly trade crypto and rely on renewable energy sources.
ffnews.com
Penn Mutual Introduces New Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL)
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces the introduction of Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL), a permanent life insurance product for two people in one policy. The product provides protection and cash value accumulation potential backed by more than 175 years of financial strength.
ffnews.com
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
ffnews.com
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com
WOO Network Joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem
Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 03/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Centrifuge Brings on Key Strategic Partners With Latest Funding Round
Centrifuge, the first DeFi protocol to finance real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain, today announced a strategic funding round from prominent industry players, including Coinbase Ventures. The $4 million funding round, comes as Centrifuge has seen tremendous momentum in recent months and overall growing attention to real-world assets across the...
ffnews.com
FLX Networks Secures $10 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Barings
FLX Networks, the technology platform modernizing the engagement between asset and wealth management firms, today announced a funding raise of $10 million. The growth equity round, which values the company at approximately $50 million, was led by global investment manager Barings, with participation from industry leaders Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
ffnews.com
United Fintech expands to Singapore and appoints Cameron Booth as head of APAC
United Fintech, the go-to platform for capital markets digitisation, broadens its global reach and expansion of its leadership team with a move into the Asia Pacific market, appointing Cameron Booth as head of APAC to drive its growth. Based in Singapore, Cameron will work closely with United Fintech’s London-based sales...
ffnews.com
Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
ffnews.com
Alliant Insurance Services Acquires FutureSense, Expands Consulting Capabilities
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired FutureSense, a national provider of people-focused HR, compensation, and organizational development services. The move expands Alliant’s consulting capabilities across a breadth of geographies and industry categories within its Employee Benefits Group. “FutureSense has earned a reputation as a national leader in management consulting through...
Comments / 0