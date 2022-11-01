ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
KTSA

Police investigating hit and run in Leon Valley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating after they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Bandera Road and Northwest Loop 410. FOX 29 reports witnesses told police the victim was in a red Jeep and it looked like he was in a fight with someone else in the vehicle.
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KTSA

