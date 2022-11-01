Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing
SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County. SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
Woman taken into custody after chasing couple with knives
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after chasing a couple with knives, police said. Just after 8 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 5700 block of Mobud for a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife, police said. Officers were talking to and...
KSAT 12
Former BCSO deputy arrested after allowing jail inmate to post Instagram videos with his cellphone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he allowed jail inmates to use his cellphone to make social media videos, Facetime calls and phone calls. Matthew Pacheco, 21, was arrested without incident at his home and charged with prohibited...
Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records. The parents brought the child,...
Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
KSAT 12
Car salesman arrested after sending intimate photos to himself from customer’s phone, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A local car salesman was arrested after he accessed and sent himself intimate photos from a customer’s phone, according to San Antonio police. The SAPD Human Exploitation Unit arrested Connor McFarland Griffin on the North Side on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with Invasive Visual Recording.
Former deputy arrested, accused of letting inmates use cell phone; videos posted to social media
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A former Bexar County Sheriff's Office detention deputy has been arrested, accused of letting inmates use a cell phone. Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the BCSO Gang Intelligence Unit arrested 21-year-old Matthew Pacheco. On Oct. 11, BCSO found that an inmate was posting videos on...
Mother of murdered San Antonio man pleads for information
SAN ANTONIO — It’s been six years since a San Antonio man was brutally murdered. Guadalupe Cantu’s killer has never been caught and loved ones are desperately hoping the case doesn’t go cold. Wednesday night, Cantu’s mother went on camera for the first time to share...
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
KTSA
Police investigating hit and run in Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating after they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Bandera Road and Northwest Loop 410. FOX 29 reports witnesses told police the victim was in a red Jeep and it looked like he was in a fight with someone else in the vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KSAT 12
Smoke may have prevented man from escaping burning bedroom, mom says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The mother of a man who had to be rescued from a fire in his North Side home early Thursday morning believes thick smoke is what kept him from escaping on his own. That woman told KSAT 12 News off-camera that she suspects the smoke...
Police looking for man involved of theft of three cars from local tire shop
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man who they say was involved in a burglary of a San Antonio tire shop. They say the burglary took place in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue, which is near the intersection with Oblate. San Antonio police say the...
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks man suspected of stealing vehicles, wheels, tires from tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing three vehicles that belonged to customers of a tire shop. The man is also accused of stealing wheels and tires from the store located in the...
Family devastated after explosive overnight crash leaving elderly woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO — Family members say 79-year-old Rosa Gomez is a big-hearted woman who has always put others first and they hope now that she needs help, family and friends will respond to her plight. Gomez nearly died early Thursday when a speeding vehicle failed to make a turn...
KTSA
Bexar County Deputy interrupts inmate suicide attempt
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate is on life support after his suicide attempt was stopped by a Deputy. It was around 3 A.M. Wednesday when the Deputy was conducting face to face observation checks. According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy was working ahead of schedule when he spotted the inmate as he attempted to take his own life.
BCSO trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted southwest-side homeowner Monday morning
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are hoping homeowners in a far-southwest side neighborhood may have captured surveillance footage that can help them identify a sexual assault suspect. A man standing about 5 feet 9 and wearing a Black T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and black-and-blue-colored tennis shoes is believed...
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday. She is 44 year old Vangie Love Vasquez who was last seen in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove. Vangie is 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
Comments / 5