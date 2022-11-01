Read full article on original website
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
KCRG.com
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
KCRG.com
Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case. Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3. During the theft, the...
nbc15.com
KCRG.com
Man dies after being shot in rural Jackson County
FULTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being shot in rural Jackson County on Wednesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports that the man had been shot at about 5:35 p.m. near Fulton, Iowa. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KCRG.com
Two men charged in October H-Bar fight
The Championship games are all set at the state volleyball tournament. The Mystique Ice Center has a new name and unveiled its renovations to the Dubuque community. Halloween candy is barely digested, but lots of people are already getting into the Christmas spirit.
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
KWQC
Woman reported missing in Clinton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
KCRG.com
Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program. The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent...
x1071.com
Lancaster Police Spread Awareness of Scam
The Lancaster Police Department is sharing awareness of a recent scam on their Facebook page. They stated that a Lancaster resident recently received a scam letter along with a check in the mail. The Lancaster Police are sharing with residents that if are notified that you “won” something but have to pay a fee, it’s probably a scam.
What Kind of Home Does $25,000 Buy You in Dubuque, Iowa?
That's not a typo where we forgot a zero. You can buy a home in Dubuque, Iowa, for $25k. As a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as part of its stated effort to tame inflation, mortgage rates have skyrocketed to levels not seen for nearly a decade.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Assault and Child Endangerment
Dubuque Police arrested 33 year old Timothy Hoffman of Dubuque on Saturday on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. A report says that Hoffman assaulted 27 year old Kristen Mitchell of Dubuque on August 31st in the presence of an infant child.
x1071.com
Lancaster Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
A woman from Lancaster was arrested on several charges Sunday around 7:30pm. 27 year old Grecia Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for Operating while Revoked, Possession of THC and Possession of an Illegal Article on East Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Mendoza-Mendoza was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody. Mendoza-Mendoza was also cited for No Seatbelt and Expired Registration.
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and "Felony Lane" crimes throughout the Quad Cities area.
ourquadcities.com
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
KCRG.com
Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they will be closing their Dubuque corrugated facility on December 31st, 2022. Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area. They...
WIFR
Stephenson County Clerk candidate race heats up
STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates. “I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate. Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a...
