As San Angelo ISD thoughtfully explores the recommendation for the Sustainability Plan presented by the West Texas architecture firm, we announce upcoming opportunities for community town hall forums at our campuses most impacted by the combinations of elementary schools to hear from the varied perspectives and unique voices in our community. With the support and input of our SAISD families, staff and community, this Sustainability Plan will help the district to fulfill our mission of preparing our students to be future-ready, and further our strategic goal to provide efficient, safe, and innovative learning spaces that promote student achievement.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO