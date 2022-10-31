Read full article on original website
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
KSAB Tree Giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hundreds of people picked up all assortments of free trees today on November 2, 2022, courtesy of “Keep San Angelo Beautiful”. The trees were several feet tall, granted to KSAB from the Texas Based Apache Corporation, and hundreds of them went to area schools and residents. The event was located at […]
Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
A Handmade Texas Legend Can Be Found Right here in San Angelo
There is nothing more vital to the culture of Texans than boots and saddles. One Texas boot shop Is celebrating 100 years this year. Martin Luther Leddy started his boot and saddle-making business in 1922 in Brady. After outgrowing his original space, he moved to San Angelo in 1936. Comfortable custom-made boots were not a fashion statement in 1936. They were essential for cowboys.
San Angelo, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
San Angelo ISD Announces Dates for Sustainability Plan Town Hall Forums
As San Angelo ISD thoughtfully explores the recommendation for the Sustainability Plan presented by the West Texas architecture firm, we announce upcoming opportunities for community town hall forums at our campuses most impacted by the combinations of elementary schools to hear from the varied perspectives and unique voices in our community. With the support and input of our SAISD families, staff and community, this Sustainability Plan will help the district to fulfill our mission of preparing our students to be future-ready, and further our strategic goal to provide efficient, safe, and innovative learning spaces that promote student achievement.
San Angelo soup kitchen looking for volunteers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Lunch Program, commonly known as the “soup kitchen” is looking for dependable volunteers to serve the first Wednesday of each month. Volunteers will be asked to begin preparation at 9 a.m. to prepare, box, and distribute lunch to 200-225 individuals from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. […]
City Backs Down
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Councilman Tommy Heibert singlehandedly called off the public shaming of a longtime City volunteer Tuesday morning. The regularly scheduled meeting of the San Angelo City Council called for the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal” of City of San Angelo Development Corporation vice chairman John Bariou. The punitive action was to be conducted in executive session behind closed doors but Bariou’s name and range of his pending punishment was prominently printed on the public agenda.
SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
A New Social Media Threat at Lake View
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police announced Tuesday night that a threat on social media was made against Lake View High School. This is the second incidence of a threat. On September 22, Lake View was emptied following a threat and rumors of gunfire inside the school. The origin of gunfire was never found and police found the perpetrator quickly and arrested him.
SAPD is still looking for man wanted for theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has reached out to the community looking for a man wanted for felony theft. SAPD first reached out to the community looking for Cozad on August 17, 2022, for Wanted Wednesday. Cozad is 29 years old and described as being 5’9” with brown hair and blue […]
Bogus Charges Dismissed Against “Gangsta Grandpa”
SAN ANGELO, TX — Ronnie Wegner was a little concerned because for days he witnessed a beat up black SUV casing his Grape Creek Neighborhood. Then one day, Grape Creek land owner Ronnie Wegner decided to drive up to the black SUV with “F— the Police” emblazoned on the rear in mailbox letters to find out who this stranger was.
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
Heavy rain causes 2 minor accidents
BALLINGER, Texas – Heavy rain clouds covered the majority of Runnels County on Friday, Oct 25th, resulting in two motor vehicle accidents. In a year that has been filled with extreme drought and a tanking economy, October, thankfully, offered us a respite from at least one of the challenges of the this year.
Daily Announcements Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Over the weekend the Bobcat and Lady Cat swimming teams hosted 15 team from across Texas in the 59th Annual San Angelo Invitational. The Lady Cats placed first out of 15 teams in a dominating fashion scoring 411 points to second place Round Rock Cedar Ridge 248. The Bobcats finished in a tie for first with El Paso Franklin scoring 267 points.
San Angelo Fire Department celebrates new leadership, promotions & retirements
The San Angelo Fire Department celebrated new leadership, retirements and promotions at the McNease Convention Center on Oct. 28.
Mister Halloween takes haunts to the next level
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Screams will be heard from the Cardenas household this Halloween! “It could be the last day on earth, if it’s Halloween I’m setting up,” said Danny Cardenas, also known as Mister Halloween. “We’ve been doing this now for about 3 years and were just trying to keep the spirit alive.” This year’s […]
Lumber prices drop near pre-pandemic levels
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Chop goes the price of lumber in the United States! “Lumber prices are back down to nearly pre-pandemic lows,” said Wesley Doss with the Home Builders Association of San Angelo. Supplying lumber for a new home would run a consumer around $18,000 but in the last 90 days, those prices have dropped […]
San Angelo Animal Shelter Closed Monday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is closed Monday for training and so is the Concho Valley PAWS facility. According to information from COSA, the City Animal Services Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, for staff training. An Animal Services officer will be available for emergency calls. Animal intake at the shelter will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, as well. Concho Valley PAWS, which handles adoptions for the animal shelter, will also be closed Monday. Both Animal Services and Concho Valley PAWS will be open for business as usual Tuesday.
