Weekly News Recap: Elon, Halloween and Memecoins

A new week (and what a week!) for cryptocurrencies is over. Elon Musk, the Fed, NFTs, Halloween, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, are just some of the protagonists that have had the last few days. Join us in this recap of everything that happened in the ever-changing and fast-paced crypto world. We...
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Elon Musk – live: Billionaire says he had had ‘no choice’ over firings as Twitter losing $4m per day

Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary...
What Were the Winning and Losing Cryptocurrencies of The Week?

The crypto market has been subject to considerable change based on interest rates as well as multiple macroeconomic factors. Ever since the first half of this year, cryptocurrencies have lost almost half of their total value. Keeping this in mind, many investors have lost interest in investing in cryptocurrencies. However, as of now, the crypto market hasn’t moved a lot, but there actually are a few cryptocurrencies that have managed to perform well over the course of 7 days. Some of them have been mentioned as follows.
MATIC Continues its Double Digit Rally Rising 15%; What is Happening?

MATIC, the native token of the Polygon network, has been on an upward trajectory with impressive daily surge. The token emerged as one of the best performing assets among the top-ranking cryptocurrencies. What is the reason behind the massive surge?. According to CoinMarketCap, Polygon (MATIC), has gained more than 13...
NFT Trading Will Be Available on Instagram

Meta reported that the social media platform Instagram will soon have an end-to-end toolkit for creators to make, show, and sell digital collectibles. During Creator Week 2022, which will be held from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, announced that its creators would be able to create “digital collectibles” and sell them both on and off the platform.

