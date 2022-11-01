The crypto market has been subject to considerable change based on interest rates as well as multiple macroeconomic factors. Ever since the first half of this year, cryptocurrencies have lost almost half of their total value. Keeping this in mind, many investors have lost interest in investing in cryptocurrencies. However, as of now, the crypto market hasn’t moved a lot, but there actually are a few cryptocurrencies that have managed to perform well over the course of 7 days. Some of them have been mentioned as follows.

9 HOURS AGO