How Do You Explain Death To Your Kid When You’re An Atheist?
Where do we go when we die? What happens to our bodies, our souls, or our essence? Almost every religion has an answer to this age-old question. But what if you don't subscribe to a religion? Parents who don't believe in a god or gods might have difficulty answering that question — and kids ask all the questions. So how, exactly, can you comfort your kid over the death of someone special? If you don't believe in heaven, do you still tell your kid that Grandpa is in a better place?
I’m fuming after a neighbour left a note on my car telling me to move from my own space – what can I do?
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show an angry note left on their car by a neighbour. The post had people in the comments replying in disbelief at the audacity of the neighbour. Uploaded by Reddit user Kubrickfanclub_2, the post has the title: 'Somebody left this note on...
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
“You knew the yogurt wasn’t yours.” Woman confronts boss for stealing her food from office fridge.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked as an office manager for a man who owned a bunch of retail stores and also rental properties. My job was basically to do whatever he told me to do, and that included things anywhere from light bookkeeping that I had no experience with to accompanying US Marshalls to the doors of tenants that he tried to evict.
Young girl runs away from home because father won’t let her have a toad and worm selling stand at the house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. There is a wonderful woman named Patty who I worked with years ago who who was just a riot to be around. If it weren’t the stories she told about her crazy (and oftentimes very mean) husband, she would catch our attention with stories about her kids who were always seeming to get into trouble.
Homeless man is asked to leave coffee shop and man's reaction goes viral
What would you do if you saw someone in need of help?. It's not everyday that we get to witness extreme acts of kindness and this is the perfect example of a Good Samaritan. Since its publication, the video has since gone viral receiving 11,500 upvotes and over 1000 comments on Reddit. So what were the events that led up to the homeless man being asked to leave and what did the Good Samaritan have to say about it?
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
Bull Mastiff Sits Just Like a Human and We Can't Stop Laughing
If a pet wants your attention, he or she will come over and jump on you. Or maybe they'll make noises until you go to them. Whatever it is, it's not quiet. It's as if they don't know how to just sit patiently until you get a chance to go over to them.
Tennessee Woman Stunned Watching Young Buck Eat A Baby Bird: “OH MY GOD, HE ATE A BIRD”
Deer are herbivores. They eat only plants, and very specific plants at that. They have a specific diet consisting of low fiber, high protein and easily digestible plant species. If that don’t have specific food sources in an area they simply cannot live there. However…. Herbivores do eat meat...
Man on Train Sweetly Lets Woman Sit With His Dog and We're Here for It
Ever wish you could pet a fellow passenger's dog while riding near one on a train or plane? We often hold ourselves back from asking because we don't want to weird out or be an imposition on the owner. Still, that doesn't stop us from wishing!. Well, one woman got...
Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video
A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
This Dog Bed Actually Calms Your Dog While Protecting Your Sofa at the Same Time & It’s on Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt.
New Research Proves Parents Aren’t Crazy & That Toddlers Truly Just Stop Napping Out Of Nowhere
Nap time. It can be the one hour or two a day when a parent gets to catch up on the millions of other things they have to do, or, if they are really lucky, take a whole 15 minutes to themselves. Unfortunately, there tends to be a time —...
Family Turns Their Deceased Golden Retriever Into A Taxidermy Rug, And Shocker… The Internet Is Mortified
Yeah, I don’t know how I feel about this one… We all know it’s a common practice for families to keep the ashes of their beloved family members who have passed away, in an effort to make them feel like they aren’t far away. And on top of that, families will often bury their family pets in the backyard for the exact same reason. But speaking of keeping your “dead family pets close by,” this one may be a little […] The post Family Turns Their Deceased Golden Retriever Into A Taxidermy Rug, And Shocker… The Internet Is Mortified first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Man furious when librarian ex-wife opens a library card in his name
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked as a part-time librarian in the local public library. One of her co-workers was a divorced woman I'll call Alice.
Shelter Dog in Texas Who Wants Nothing but Love Has Stolen Our Hearts
A 6-year-old Chihuahua is looking for his forever home and we hope that sharing his story will help speed the process along. The video, originally posted by TikTok user @humanesocietyep, shares why Gordo ended up in this El Paso, Texas shelter in the first place. Gordo was surrendered to the...
From The Confessional: ‘I Do Not Have Time To Leave My Husband, But Once I Do...’
To some, divorce is a tragedy... to others, it’s a godsend. Both perspectives, and pretty much everything in between, are represented in submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional. From people devastated to be single to people beyond thrilled to have a clean slate, here are 21 anonymous confessions about the end of marriage.
Brussels Griffon's 'Mad' Reaction to Owner Getting Out of Bed Is Just Priceless
No one likes to end a cuddle session. The best feeling is being wrapped up in warm blankets while laying in bed, especially when your pet joins in on the cuddles. In fact, one pup was having such a good time cuddling that when his owner got out of bed, he was visibly displeased.
