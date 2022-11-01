ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Wednesday.

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Wednesday’s Special: Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Hot Roll for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!. -Friday November 4, 2022 -...
CLINTON, OK
Melba Maurine Forrester

Melba Maurine (Huls) Forrester was born February 1st, 1942 to Maurice and Ruby (Rittle) Huls in Clinton, Oklahoma. Maurine went to be with the Lord on October 29th, 2022 at her home in Elk City at the age of 80 years, 8 months and 28 days. Maurine grew up in...
ELK CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Traffic stop in Yukon prompts marijuana cultivation case

EL RENO – Two out-of-state men have been charged with violating state law for having plants used to grow marijuana when their vehicle was stopped this fall passing through Yukon. Hector Ricardo Guzman, 42, and Anthony Marcus Gutierrez, 49, of Arleta, Calif., were charged Oct. 14 in Canadian County...
YUKON, OK

