Clinton Daily News
Headlines for the Friday paper
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Thursday CDN
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Wednesday.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Wednesday’s Special: Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Hot Roll for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!. -Friday November 4, 2022 -...
Clinton Daily News
Melba Maurine Forrester
Melba Maurine (Huls) Forrester was born February 1st, 1942 to Maurice and Ruby (Rittle) Huls in Clinton, Oklahoma. Maurine went to be with the Lord on October 29th, 2022 at her home in Elk City at the age of 80 years, 8 months and 28 days. Maurine grew up in...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Wednesday issue
kiowacountypress.net
New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
yukonprogressnews.com
Traffic stop in Yukon prompts marijuana cultivation case
EL RENO – Two out-of-state men have been charged with violating state law for having plants used to grow marijuana when their vehicle was stopped this fall passing through Yukon. Hector Ricardo Guzman, 42, and Anthony Marcus Gutierrez, 49, of Arleta, Calif., were charged Oct. 14 in Canadian County...
