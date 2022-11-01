Melba Maurine (Huls) Forrester was born February 1st, 1942 to Maurice and Ruby (Rittle) Huls in Clinton, Oklahoma. Maurine went to be with the Lord on October 29th, 2022 at her home in Elk City at the age of 80 years, 8 months and 28 days. Maurine grew up in...

