Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Related
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday
Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
landgrantholyland.com
Another top targets sets visit plans this weekend, in-state prospect is high on the Buckeyes
Like most of the talk going on around the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State, this update also concerns the defensive line position group. The last real pressing need for the Buckeyes in the current cycle, coach Larry Johnson has been working tirelessly to finish the 2023 haul with a bang. The three names worth mentioning have been uttered numerous times already and while the decisions for these top players are getting closer, the job is still not done for any of them and that’s the main aspect as to why Matayo Uiagalelei, Keon Keeley, and Damon Wilson are in the news seemingly every chance available.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes looking for a big catch to close out recruiting class
The Ohio State football team is in need of one more big recruit to close out its recruiting cycle for 2023. The Ohio State football team is only a month and a half away from the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have a strong class, led by five-star receiver Brandon Inniss and top-50 offensive linemen Luke Montgomery, a Findlay Ohio native.
Betting the Buckeyes: Northwestern
If you've watched Ohio State every week, you probably didn't have too many questions about the Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking prior to last week. For those that did, the questions came because the Scarlet and Gray had been so dominant in their games due to playing overmatched opponents and they wanted to see the team against a team with similar talent.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Another new official Buckeye as Arnold loses his black stripe
The Buckeyes are a recruiting machine that has been having spectacular success. Their 2022 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the country in the final 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings and their 2023 class of 21 current commitments is ranked No. 5 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings at this point.
Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted
Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
(Thurs)Day: Ohio State coach on bad weather forecast at Northwestern | Buckeyes finally healthy at corner?
The weather for Ohio State's game at Northwestern could be sloppy on Saturday (noon, ET; ABC). Here is the forecast for Evanston from Weather.com: "Windy. Showers early with clearing later in the day. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph."
CFP Committee explains why Tennessee No. 1 ahead of Ohio State and Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has said his Georgia football team has work to do, and the College Football Playoff selection committee agreed. The reigning national champion Bulldogs (8-0) were ranked third behind No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) and No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) in the initial CFP rankings released on Tuesday night.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Nebraska, Ohio State, Desmond Ricks
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines of Mickey Joseph's recruiting will land him the permanent job...
How to Watch: Ohio State at Northwestern
No. 2 Ohio State had life pretty easy start to the 2022 season. The Buckeyes spent the first five weeks of the year playing home games, cruising through each contest. The first road game of the year was against Michigan State and the Spartans didn't present much of a challenge.
BM5: Buckeyes No. 2 in CFP rankings | Miyan's injury 'not serious'
There is much to discuss on today's show as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. First and foremost, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Also, Ryan Day said that Miyan Williams' injury is "not serious" and expressed confidence that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return to play for the Buckeyes this season.
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State
The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber
Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FFKGnx. Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting …. Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FFKGnx. Final campaign push for senate. Pike County massacre trial. Man hospitalized...
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0