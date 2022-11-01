ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
The Associated Press

Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records. Leslie, who is registered as a Democrat, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release. Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County, officials said. Leslie, who works with a senior care facility in Loxahatchee, told investigators that her work as a physician assistant required extensive travel between multiple states.
The Associated Press

Why was I given a provisional ballot?

Why was I given a provisional ballot? Provisional ballots are issued to voters at a polling location when there are eligibility questions that prevent them from casting a regular ballot on Election Day. “They are a fail-safe method to ensure that everyone who is registered to vote gets to cast a ballot,” says Charles Stewart III, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Election Lab in Boston. The ballots, which are sometimes known as “challenge” or “affidavit” ballots, are currently offered in all but three states — Idaho, Minnesota and New Hampshire. Those states, however, offer same-day registration, which allows residents to both register to vote and cast a ballot on Election Day.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa candidates release final ads in lead-up to Election Day

Candidates are making their closing arguments ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections with a last-minute flurry of television ads. Gov. Kim Reynolds launched a new ad this week in a final blitz in her reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, blasting “woke states.” The $900,000 buy puts the ad on digital streaming platform, cable and […] The post Iowa candidates release final ads in lead-up to Election Day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
