ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com
Poll Reveals That Speed of Claims Settlements is Customer Crunch Point
Rising customer expectation and pressure from insurtechs is driving a fresh wave of competition within the insurance sector, with incumbent firms rushing to revamp legacy products and processes. A poll carried out by banking-as-a-service specialist Contis shows 58 per cent of customers wait, on average, between one week and one month for a claim to be paid out, with another 25 per cent waiting longer. Meanwhile, research from YouGov and Shelter has shown around 37 per cent of the UK population live payday-to-payday, making the speed of pay-outs more urgent than ever during a cost-of-living crisis.
ffnews.com
FCCI Insurance Group Partners with Akur8 to Enhance and Streamline their Underwriting Process and Pricing Capabilities
Akur8 and FCCI Insurance Group have announced their partnership to enhance and streamline the commercial insurers’ underwriting process and pricing capabilities across most FCCI lines of business. Through this agreement, Akur8 further expands its presence in the United States within the Commercial Property and Casualty Insurance marketplace. Choosing Akur8’s best-in-class solution will support FCCI’s efforts to be industry leaders in their risk and rate pricing capabilities, as well as to enhance and accelerate the ability of the predictive modeling team to continually deliver highly efficient underwriting models with visual insights that are explainable across a variety of stakeholders.
ffnews.com
Penn Mutual Introduces New Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL)
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces the introduction of Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL), a permanent life insurance product for two people in one policy. The product provides protection and cash value accumulation potential backed by more than 175 years of financial strength.
ffnews.com
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
ffnews.com
FLX Networks Secures $10 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Barings
FLX Networks, the technology platform modernizing the engagement between asset and wealth management firms, today announced a funding raise of $10 million. The growth equity round, which values the company at approximately $50 million, was led by global investment manager Barings, with participation from industry leaders Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
ffnews.com
Ethical lender Plend announces £40m investment to fuel growth in 2023 and end financial exclusion
Today, London-based ethical lender Plend announced it has raised £40m in seed funding with new investors including Leon & Soho House backers Active Partners, plus Velocity Juice, Sivo and the founders from Monzo, Starling Bank and Oodle Car Finance. The Plend seed funding round includes existing pre-seed investors: Ascension,...
ffnews.com
Alliant Insurance Services Acquires FutureSense, Expands Consulting Capabilities
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired FutureSense, a national provider of people-focused HR, compensation, and organizational development services. The move expands Alliant’s consulting capabilities across a breadth of geographies and industry categories within its Employee Benefits Group. “FutureSense has earned a reputation as a national leader in management consulting through...
ffnews.com
Zilch to 3 million: Fintech passes 3 million users and turns a gross profit
Zilch, the world’s first Commerce Card, today announces it has raced past the 3 million customer milestone – outpacing fintech heavyweights like Revolut, Starling Bank and N26. Zilch’s direct-to-consumer approach continues to outperform the market showing significantly stronger levels of customer engagement and unit economics. Zilch’s unique Ad-Subsidised-Payments-Network generates advertising revenue each time its customers spend, which it passes on to them in the form of free credit, savings, deals and discounts. This unique approach has resulted in record-breaking customer growth and a profitable product proposition.
ffnews.com
Alloy Partners with Fiat Republic to Democratize Fraud-Free Crypto Trading and Simplify Fiat Access
Alloy, the leading Identity Decisioning Platform and transaction monitoring solution for banks and fintech companies, today announced its partnership with Fiat Republic, the fiat-as-a-service platform democratizing access to banking infrastructure for crypto platforms. Over 300 companies use Alloy’s API-based platform to connect to more than 160 data sources, automate identity...
ffnews.com
Foghorn Payments Delivers Ontario-compliant iGaming Payments Solution – and Introduces Responsible Payments
Payment service provider, Foghorn Payments is pleased to announce a new Ontario-compliant iGaming payments solution. Foghorn’s Interac™ Express Debit solution makes it quick and easy for Canadians to pay directly from almost any financial institution. Beginning today, the enhanced solution incorporates name matching requirements from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 03/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
AXA XL Insurance Appoints New Head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America
AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O’Neill as head of AXA XL’s Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America. Mr. O’Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement. In his new...
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
ffnews.com
Zellar secures £600,000 investment deal from The Co-operative Bank
Zellar, the sustainability score for every business, has received a £600,000 investment from The Co-operative Bank. The deal follows the successful roll-out of an initiative launched earlier this year, in which The Co-operative Bank pledged to provide lifetime subsidised access to Zellar for all of its UK-based SME customers. The Co-operative Bank’s investment is in return for a two percent share of Zellar, based on a £33m market valuation.
ffnews.com
Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Zurich International Life
Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s Singapore long-term life insurance business. The Zurich ILL Singapore branch portfolio and employees have transferred into the Singapore branch of Monument International Life Assurance Company following receipt of court and regulatory approvals in the Isle of Man and Singapore.
ffnews.com
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
ffnews.com
WOO Network Joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem
Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.
