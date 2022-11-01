That’s how coach Brian Daboll commonly refers to Director of Coaching Operations Laura Young, whom he brought from Buffalo after being hired as Giants’ head coach. “She’ll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side,” Daboll said when Young was hired. “She’s with me every step of the way. She’s a rock star really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to really everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She’s smart; there’s really not a job she can’t do and a job she won’t do. That’s her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she’s the best.”

10 HOURS AGO