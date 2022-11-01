Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Giants’ rookie report card: Assessing first-year players at the halfway point
The New York Giants 2022 rookie class positively influenced the team’s success through the first eight weeks of the season. The Giants are 6-2, heading into their bye week with two home games against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions approaching. The inaugural draft for general manager Joe Schoen...
Big Blue View
Could Daniel Jones be extended because he is a "culture guy"
From what i have read DJ is the epitome of who Schoen wants as a culture player , Will culture outway tallent if Schoen is on the fence . No one can say Jones isn’t a good player compared to all 32 starting QB . The question "is he a franchise player that can be well above average or elite"
Big Blue View
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen: Evaluations of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley ‘ongoing’
The New York Giants have major decisions to make on the futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley at the end of the season. Both are in the final year of their contracts. Does one deserve the franchise or transition tag? Should one or both be signed...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/4: Daniel Bellinger, Kayvon Thibodeaux on All-rookie team, Love extension, more headlines
“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,’’ Schoen said on the Tiki and Tierney show on WFAN. “He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks.”
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/3: Giants awarded Bills WR, a look at the rookie class, more headlines
The New York Giants 2022 rookie class positively influenced the team’s success through the first eight weeks of the season. The inaugural draft for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll resulted in 11 draft picks and several undrafted free agents, most of whom are on the practice squad. UDFA edge defender Tomon Fox earns a spot on the list with 146 defensive snaps to his name so far this season.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/2: Schoen talks, team passes on trades, more headlines
On a day that a record 10 trades were made, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said there was just not a right fit for the team to make a trade. “We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions, but the price point didn’t match up,” he said in his meeting with the media after the trade deadline passed Nov. 1.
Big Blue View
Can a team with subpar receivers make the playoffs?
The 2022 New York Giants have been the surprise team of the NFL, putting together a 6-2 record and finding themselves in good position to pursue a playoff berth when they return from their bye week. The fact that they have done this despite an anemic passing game is all the more surprising. The Giants rank 29th in Pro Football Focus team receiving grade thus far. The teams ranking near them all have losing records, a combination of teams that were expected to be bad and others that were expected to be good but have disappointed:
Big Blue View
Joe Schoen on Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley: ‘We’d like to keep him around here’
There has been a fierce debate amongst fans and the media about what the New York Giants should do with Saquon Barkley before the season. Coming off back-to-back years of injuries and ineffective rushing, it looked like both parties were destined for a breakup. Fast forward to November and the Giants are 6-2 and Barkley has been a big reason why.
Big Blue View
Laura Young: Meet the ‘rock star’ who is Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s top assistant
That’s how coach Brian Daboll commonly refers to Director of Coaching Operations Laura Young, whom he brought from Buffalo after being hired as Giants’ head coach. “She’ll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side,” Daboll said when Young was hired. “She’s with me every step of the way. She’s a rock star really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to really everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She’s smart; there’s really not a job she can’t do and a job she won’t do. That’s her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she’s the best.”
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ midseason awards
MVP — Saquon Barkley (and Offensive Player of the Year) Best in-season acquistion — Jaylon Smith, Fabian Moreau (tie) My interview with Tom Rudawsky starts at 12:55. Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ GM Joe Schoen talks trade deadline, more
On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast we hear some audio from New York Giants GM Joe Schoen as he discusses the trade deadline and other topics. 1:20 — Schoen on why the team didn’t make any trades. 2:47 — Schoen on the Kadarius...
Big Blue View
SB Nation ‘Reacts’ polling: Giants trade deadline reaction, fan confidence, more
We asked several New York Giants questions during this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling. Let’s checks the results. We asked Giants fans if they were disappointed that General Manager Joe Schoen did not swing a deal for wide receiver help at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Only 27 percent of respondents said they were disappointed, meaning 73 percent of those who voted said they were fine with the first-year GM standing pat.
Big Blue View
Eagles at Texans: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
It will take a massive upset, but perhaps the New York Giants can get some help on Thursday Night Football when the Houston Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans will need to play better football than they have all year just to have a chance in this game. Their only win is a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they have lost by a touchdown or more in three of their last four games.
Big Blue View
Under-the-radar roster additions have been key to Giants’ success
The New York Giants did not make a flashy NFL trade deadline move to acquire much-needed wide receiver help, with GM Joe Schoen preferring to horde his assets for potential future wheeling and dealing. The Giants did make what they hope will be an incremental wide receiver upgrade, claiming Isaiah Hodgins via waivers from the Buffalo Bills.
Big Blue View
More women are being hired to prominent NFL roles, and the Giants are leading the way
Women are increasingly earning prominent roles throughout the NFL, including front office positions, scouting, coaching, and more. The New York Giants are, in many ways, at the forefront of that development. Laura Young is director of coaching operations, considered head coach Brian Daboll’s No. 1 assistant. Angela Baker is an...
Big Blue View
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen hints at possible extensions for Andrew Thomas, others
When it comes to the long-term make-up of the New York Giants’ roster, the focus has been on the futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley. That is understandable with both players potentially heading to free agency during the coming offseason. During an appearance this...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Talking trade deadline and Giants at Seattle
Week 8 certainly didn’t turn out the way many New York Giants fans hoped. First the Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 going into their bye week. Then the Giants opted to stand pat at the trade deadline and not acquire a wide receiver — a move many Giants’ fans wanted to see.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Saquon Barkley contract talks, more
On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast Ed reacts to New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen saying he is open to contract talks with Saquon Barkley and other players like Andrew Thomas, Xavier McKinney, Dexter Lawrence and Julian Love. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to...
Comments / 0