Colorado State

Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support

By DJ Summers
KXRM
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the difference has narrowed over the last month.

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show a plurality of voters would choose Biden.

Poll: Polis maintains double-digit lead over Ganahl in race for Colorado governor

Among voters of all political affiliations, 46.6% of respondents said they would reelect the incumbent Democratic president in 2024 if it were a choice between him and the Republican former president. Meanwhile, 39.4% said they would vote for Trump.

In the last month, both men have increased the share of Colorado voters who would cast a ballot for them, although Trump’s gain has been larger.

The share of Coloradans favoring Biden grew by eight-tenths of a point from a separate poll conducted in late September . During the same time, Trump expanded his share of likely Colorado voters by 3.6 points.

This reflects a growing distaste for Biden among independent voters, a majority of whom now disapprove of the president’s performance.

Poll: Bennet still ahead in narrowing US Senate race

In the last month, both Democrats and Republicans have become increasingly partisan in their hypothetical choice of president. Independent voters remain more Democratic, but their likelihood of voting for Trump has grown significantly in the last month.

Democrats are leaning more heavily toward Biden than a month ago. In September, about 78% said they would vote for him over Trump in 2024. Now, 87% of Colorado Democrats said they would vote for Biden.

Republicans have similarly hardened in favor of Trump if the two were to run against each other. In September, 78% of Colorado Republicans said they would vote for Trump, which grew to 83% in October.

Poll: Biden approval falls in Colorado, more disapprove than approve

Independents still favor Biden more than Trump, but the share of them who would vote for Biden has dropped one point in the last month to 43.6%. Meanwhile, the share who would vote for Trump has grown from 30.7% to 36.2%.

More from this poll / full results

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.

Comments / 18

Mia Spinuzzi
2d ago

I'm from Colorado and I voted for trump the first time and I will vote for him again. there are more peeps who voted for trump and will do it again than you guys want to report. I'm from the western slope of Colorado and during election time we don't exist. I think have the time our ballots don't get counted. the only part of Colorado that is reported on is the eastern slope where all the democrats live..

Reply(2)
9
Emma
3d ago

Hard to have any pity on these states that elect losers like Biden. I say let them fall into a demise of their own making!

Reply
3
Just Stop It
2d ago

Fake news right here!! I don’t know anyone who would vote for Biden again. Nice try.

Reply
7
Related
coloradopolitics.com

ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head to head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado 2022 Election Polls Update: Welcome to Blowout City?

Election day is next Tuesday, November 8. But polls suggest that the chances for an upset in the Colorado races for governor, senator and congressional representatives are strikingly low, with none of the underdogs given even a two-in-ten chance of triumphing. This analysis comes courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, considered the gold...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Southern Colorado voting service locations by county

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — For those who missed the deadline to mail in their 2022 General Election ballots, in-person voting is still available until Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Here is a quick list of Voter Service and Polling Centers, which will be available to register, update voter registration, request a replacement ballot, drop […]
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'

Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat

Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Far from a war-torn Ukrainian zoo, 9 lions now call Colorado home

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — As part of the millions of Ukrainian residents escaping to neighboring countries by train, bus, car or foot — some lugging only suitcases or whatever belongings their arms could hold — a robust military transport vehicle crept across the Moldovan border last spring bearing refugees of a different kind that would eventually call Colorado home. Earlier, at a shell-shocked zoo in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, members from a consortium of animal welfare organizations had carefully swaddled nine lions...
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado voter turnout lagging behind last midterm, early returns show

More than half a million Coloradans have returned their ballots for the November election. The returns through Monday show that around seventy five thousand fewer votes have come in compared to the same point in the last midterm elections in 2018. Unaffiliated voters, which make up the largest voting group...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

