London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced the launch of GateFi, marking their expansion into the crypto space. The solution allows users across the globe to seamlessly exchange fiat money to crypto and crypto to fiat money, while also acting as a Web3 onboarding solution, that opens the gates to Web 3 and DeFi for mainstream users everywhere. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe. They have over 400 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. GateFi will be officially launched during Web Summit in Lisbon from 1 to 4 November 2022.

2 DAYS AGO