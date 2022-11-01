Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
ffnews.com
FCCI Insurance Group Partners with Akur8 to Enhance and Streamline their Underwriting Process and Pricing Capabilities
Akur8 and FCCI Insurance Group have announced their partnership to enhance and streamline the commercial insurers’ underwriting process and pricing capabilities across most FCCI lines of business. Through this agreement, Akur8 further expands its presence in the United States within the Commercial Property and Casualty Insurance marketplace. Choosing Akur8’s best-in-class solution will support FCCI’s efforts to be industry leaders in their risk and rate pricing capabilities, as well as to enhance and accelerate the ability of the predictive modeling team to continually deliver highly efficient underwriting models with visual insights that are explainable across a variety of stakeholders.
ffnews.com
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
ffnews.com
Bakkt to Acquire Apex Crypto
Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. This acquisition is expected to significantly bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals including fintechs, trading app platforms, and neo-banks.
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
ffnews.com
Penn Mutual Introduces New Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL)
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announces the introduction of Survivorship Indexed Universal Life (SIUL), a permanent life insurance product for two people in one policy. The product provides protection and cash value accumulation potential backed by more than 175 years of financial strength.
ffnews.com
Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences
Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
ffnews.com
Paymob announces regional expansion to the UAE
Paymob, the leading omnichannel payments facilitator in MENAP, today embarked on the next phase of its regional expansion in the U.A.E. market. This step marks an important milestone in Paymob’s global growth plans, fueled by recent Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures. Paymob plans to make a sizeable investment in the U.A.E. market over the next three years.
ffnews.com
Poll Reveals That Speed of Claims Settlements is Customer Crunch Point
Rising customer expectation and pressure from insurtechs is driving a fresh wave of competition within the insurance sector, with incumbent firms rushing to revamp legacy products and processes. A poll carried out by banking-as-a-service specialist Contis shows 58 per cent of customers wait, on average, between one week and one month for a claim to be paid out, with another 25 per cent waiting longer. Meanwhile, research from YouGov and Shelter has shown around 37 per cent of the UK population live payday-to-payday, making the speed of pay-outs more urgent than ever during a cost-of-living crisis.
ffnews.com
Unlimint Expands Into the Crypto Space With the Launch of GateFi at Web Summit
London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced the launch of GateFi, marking their expansion into the crypto space. The solution allows users across the globe to seamlessly exchange fiat money to crypto and crypto to fiat money, while also acting as a Web3 onboarding solution, that opens the gates to Web 3 and DeFi for mainstream users everywhere. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe. They have over 400 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. GateFi will be officially launched during Web Summit in Lisbon from 1 to 4 November 2022.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 03/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Centrifuge Brings on Key Strategic Partners With Latest Funding Round
Centrifuge, the first DeFi protocol to finance real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain, today announced a strategic funding round from prominent industry players, including Coinbase Ventures. The $4 million funding round, comes as Centrifuge has seen tremendous momentum in recent months and overall growing attention to real-world assets across the...
ffnews.com
HSBC announces HSBC Orion
HSBC today announced that it will launch Orion – its new proprietary tokenisation platform that financial institutions and corporates will be able to use to issue digital bonds based on distributed ledger technology. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is currently exploring the possibility of issuing the market’s first-ever GBP...
ffnews.com
Alliant Insurance Services Acquires FutureSense, Expands Consulting Capabilities
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired FutureSense, a national provider of people-focused HR, compensation, and organizational development services. The move expands Alliant’s consulting capabilities across a breadth of geographies and industry categories within its Employee Benefits Group. “FutureSense has earned a reputation as a national leader in management consulting through...
ffnews.com
Phos Launches Tap to Pay Solution in the US With Elavon
Phos, the global leader in software point of sale (softpos) orchestration for businesses, has launched a Tap to Pay solution in North America with global acquirer Elavon. The solution will enable Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US and Canada to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals.
ffnews.com
AXA XL Insurance Appoints New Head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America
AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O’Neill as head of AXA XL’s Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America. Mr. O’Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement. In his new...
ffnews.com
Tandem Bank launches Tandem Marketplace
Leading digital challenger bank, Tandem, has today announced the launch of its new ‘Tandem Marketplace’, a consumer-focused hub which provides key information and resources to help promote greener living. With an aim to be the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem is focused on supporting its customers to make...
Comments / 0