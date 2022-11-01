Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
AutoGuide.com
The 10 Coolest Cars and Trucks at SEMA 2022
From off-roaders and EV restomods to race cars and Aussie-inspired ‘utes, here’s the best we saw at SEMA 2022. The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) 2022 has taken over Las Vegas for the week. The show covers thousands of square feet, with hundreds of cars, trucks, and SUVs to take in. We came, we hit step counts we didn’t realize were possible, and we saw some truly impressive builds. SEMA provides a taste of where the aftermarket is heading, and this year’s show was no different.
CAR Magazine
SEMA Show 2022: the wild modified cars featured in Vegas
The 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is kicking off, with the usual wild modded cars from the aftermarket community as well as car makers themselves. SEMA is practically a US car show institution with thousands of attendees and exhibitors filling the Las Vegas Convention Centre every year with the latest performance parts, paraphernalia and pride in workmanship. The 2022 show is running between Tuesday 1 November and Friday 4 November.
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
KTNV
First round of tickets to Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on sale for American Express Card members
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 fans with an American Express Card got first access to tickets to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday. American Express Card members will have priority access to tickets for the race scheduled to take over the Las Vegas Strip in November of 2023, race organizers announced previously.
$10,000 handed to multiple jackpot winners at Treasure Island in October
Treasure Island Las Vegas handed out $10,000 to multiple jackpot winners during the month of October.
Indy Gaming: Boyd expands nationally; Red Rock focused on Southern Nevada
Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts are taking different approaches in expanding their operations. The two companies are the primary forces in the Las Vegas locals gaming market. The post Indy Gaming: Boyd expands nationally; Red Rock focused on Southern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
srhslariat.com
Station Casinos Buys 126 More Acres
Station Casinos has just bought more land in Las Vegas. They are making this purchase only a few days after they have plans to demolish three hotels in Southern Nevada. According to the Review Journal the company acquired 126 acres at the southwest corner of LVB and Cactus Avenue for 172.4 million dollars. With the sale closing Monday July 20 it has been the biggest in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Golden Knight listed his Las Vegas home for $12 million, according to brokers IS LUXURY. Max Pacioretty listed his 10,181 square-foot home in the Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin following his trade from the Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes. The property, located at 42 Crested Cloud, is listed for $11,999,000.
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
Fox5 KVVU
Expect extra noise in northeast Las Vegas due to air show at Nellis AFB
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base is advising residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley to expect extra noise as it hosts its free Aviation Nation air show event. According to a news release, held Nov. 4-6, the event will mark Nellis’ first air show in three...
Reported quake in south Las Vegas valley probably not a quake
Preliminary information on an earthquake has been reported by the United States Geological Survey Monday. It registered as a magnitude 2.14 quake close to I-15 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, at the corner of Polaris and Vicky at 2:29 p.m. Monday.
100 hopefuls vying for Nevada cannabis consumption lounge licenses
It seems quite a few people want to get into the business of cannabis consumption lounges. The Cannabis Compliance Board says at least 100 applications for licenses have been received.
lvms.com
Nostalgia Street Rods car and truck show to benefit local children in need
Auto lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy the cool fall Las Vegas weather this weekend while enjoying a fun event to help raise money for a great cause. The Goldstrom's Classic Car Show, sponsored by Nostalgia Street Rods and Piss & Moan Club, is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nostalgia Street Rods on 5375 Cameron Street, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The event will benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities as well as Miss Rodeo Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
Comments / 0