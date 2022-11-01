ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AutoGuide.com

The 10 Coolest Cars and Trucks at SEMA 2022

From off-roaders and EV restomods to race cars and Aussie-inspired ‘utes, here’s the best we saw at SEMA 2022. The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) 2022 has taken over Las Vegas for the week. The show covers thousands of square feet, with hundreds of cars, trucks, and SUVs to take in. We came, we hit step counts we didn’t realize were possible, and we saw some truly impressive builds. SEMA provides a taste of where the aftermarket is heading, and this year’s show was no different.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CAR Magazine

SEMA Show 2022: the wild modified cars featured in Vegas

The 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is kicking off, with the usual wild modded cars from the aftermarket community as well as car makers themselves. SEMA is practically a US car show institution with thousands of attendees and exhibitors filling the Las Vegas Convention Centre every year with the latest performance parts, paraphernalia and pride in workmanship. The 2022 show is running between Tuesday 1 November and Friday 4 November.
LAS VEGAS, NV
srhslariat.com

Station Casinos Buys 126 More Acres

Station Casinos has just bought more land in Las Vegas. They are making this purchase only a few days after they have plans to demolish three hotels in Southern Nevada. According to the Review Journal the company acquired 126 acres at the southwest corner of LVB and Cactus Avenue for 172.4 million dollars. With the sale closing Monday July 20 it has been the biggest in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Golden Knight listed his Las Vegas home for $12 million, according to brokers IS LUXURY. Max Pacioretty listed his 10,181 square-foot home in the Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin following his trade from the Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes. The property, located at 42 Crested Cloud, is listed for $11,999,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvms.com

Nostalgia Street Rods car and truck show to benefit local children in need

Auto lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy the cool fall Las Vegas weather this weekend while enjoying a fun event to help raise money for a great cause. The Goldstrom's Classic Car Show, sponsored by Nostalgia Street Rods and Piss & Moan Club, is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nostalgia Street Rods on 5375 Cameron Street, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The event will benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities as well as Miss Rodeo Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Mead, CA USA

We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy