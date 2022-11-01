From off-roaders and EV restomods to race cars and Aussie-inspired ‘utes, here’s the best we saw at SEMA 2022. The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) 2022 has taken over Las Vegas for the week. The show covers thousands of square feet, with hundreds of cars, trucks, and SUVs to take in. We came, we hit step counts we didn’t realize were possible, and we saw some truly impressive builds. SEMA provides a taste of where the aftermarket is heading, and this year’s show was no different.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO