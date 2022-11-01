Read full article on original website
‘No evidence MPs were bullied,’ says report into fracking vote chaos
Review acknowledges shouting and ‘intemperate language’ but says chaotic scenes due to confusion over nature of vote
Charities back UN envoy’s warning on further UK austerity
UN rapporteur’s concern is ‘wake-up call’ for Sunak government considering cuts to benefits
Westminster in shock consensus: Door Matt Hancock is a prat
It won’t last. But for one day only, parliament found a few things on which all MPs could agree. The first was BBC local radio. The proposed cuts to services were an outrage and would devastate communities. Said absolutely everyone during an urgent question. Junior culture minister Julia Lopez could hardly believe her luck. All she had to do was nod her head, say how right everyone was, and that she would be sure to mention it to the director-general when she saw him next week. She didn’t even have to explain why the BBC might be financially stretched.
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
Starmer accuses Sunak at PMQs of making ‘grubby deal’ with Braverman
Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of making “a grubby deal” with Suella Braverman to reappoint her, thus jeopardising national security and exacerbating the asylum crisis, in another prime minister’s questions dominated by the issue of the home secretary’s future. The Labour leader used all his...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
If Matt Hancock’s being punished for going awol, why wasn’t Boris Johnson?
Odd that the Conservative whips should be so concerned about Matt Hancock’s absence during the sitting of parliament (Matt Hancock loses Tory whip after agreeing to appear on I’m a Celebrity, 1 November). They didn’t seem to care that Boris Johnson was on his third holiday and only came back because he thought he was in with a chance of being prime minister again.
Labour plans expansion of state nursery sector in England to ease pressure on parents
Proposals are part of party’s wider ambition to build system of high-quality, affordable childcare and to make issue an election pledge
CNBC
Danes hand Social Democrats mandate to form government
Danes on Tuesday handed the Social Democratic Party a mandate to form a new government in a general election seen as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The Social Democrats secured their strongest backing in more than two decades. Danes on Tuesday handed the Social Democratic Party...
France 24
Danes head to polls in tight parliamentary election
Danes went the polls on Tuesday with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hoping for a vote of confidence in her handling of the pandemic and for her leadership to overcome soaring inflation and geopolitical insecurity. The election has turned into a battle for centrist voters, with former prime minister Lars Lokke...
BBC
St David's Day: Welsh secretary rejects predecessor's bank holiday call
Rishi Sunak's new Welsh secretary has rejected his predecessor's calls for a bank holiday on St David's Day. Sir Robert Buckland suggested another holiday could be scrapped to make it happen. But his replacement, David TC Davies, said there were "advantages" with the status quo. He said he thought his...
BBC
Hadis Najafi: Iran police fire on mourners for female protester - witnesses
Iranian security forces have opened fire on crowds near Tehran marking the 40th day of mourning for a woman shot dead while protesting, witnesses say. Videos showed thousands walking along roads to reach the grave in Karaj of Hadis Najafi, who has become a symbol of the anti-government unrest in Iran.
Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action.
