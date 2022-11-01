It's that time of the week again, Buckeye fans. The work week is over (for most of us) and it's time to enjoy another exciting college football weekend. No. 2 Ohio State shouldn't have much in the way of an exciting game this Saturday. The Buckeyes take on a struggling Northwestern team that might be the worst group in the Big Ten. While this game is on the road, and Ryan Field isn't always the easiest play to play (physically), there can't be much fear about how this one will go from Scarlet and Gray fans.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO