Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Two NBA Legends Blast Kyrie Irving, Call Him an 'Idiot'
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal blasted Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Deion Sanders Bans JSU From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff’s Death
The Tigers coach is being cautious with his players after the rapper’s death in Houston.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets
Not a lot of coaches would have thrived in Steve Nash's situation.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Report: Bronny James may take years to become NBA-ready
As LeBron James gets closer to the end of his NBA career, attention has been focused on his son, Bronny James, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley. The younger James has been mentioned as a college and even an NBA prospect for years,...
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
