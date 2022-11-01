ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future

The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska

Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans

There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Diving into Detroit

Mike and Wes preview the upcoming game vs. the Lions, beginning with a look at Detroit's offensive success at home (:18), the recent trade of TE T.J. Hockenson (3:26), and the Lions' defensive struggles (7:03). They also examine the Packers' injury situation at receiver (11:47), the keys to victory (13:39), and other key games around the NFL in Week 9 (20:50).
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Vikings' Patrick Peterson details 'disrespect' from Cardinals GM

Patrick Peterson is still sounding off on Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, and he isn't holding back. Two days after first being spotted calling Keim out, Peterson took to his podcast to clarify his comments that the GM needs to "stop running" and give him a call -- and detailed how the Cardinals GM "disrespected" him when he left Arizona last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Flashback Friday: Vikings Beat Commanders in 2019

This Sunday, the surprising 6-1 Minnesota Vikings will travel to the nation’s capitol to face the 4-4 Washington Commanders. Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak and defeated the Arizona Cardinals at home 34-26 last week, while Washington is on a three-game winning streak and defeated the Indianapolis Colts on the road 17-16 in their last game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf

Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 9 TV coverage maps

Week nine of the 2022 NFL season will kick off from Houston with the rebuilding Texans hosting the undefeated Eagles in a matchup that has added spice thanks to the Astros and Phillies being tied 2-2 in the World Series. The Astros are still in Philadelphia thanks to a Monday...
ARIZONA STATE
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy