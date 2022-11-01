Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Yardbarker
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on RB Gus Edwards, WR Rashod Bateman
The Baltimore Ravens were able to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the final score of 27-22 on “Thursday Night Football”, bringing their 2022 record to 5-3 through eight weeks. They got contributions from many different faces, many of which were sorely needed due to the injuries that the team suffered throughout the game.
CBS News
'Excited to be here': Ravens' newest linebacker Roquan Smith practices for first time with team
BALTIMORE - The newest Ravens linebacker is now in Baltimore, and he is ready to make an immediate impact on the defense. Roquan Smith, who will wear jersey No. 18, was acquired by the Ravens in a trade on Tuesday from the Chicago Bears. "It's a new start, so why...
Carmen Vitali on Packers silence at Deadline
Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports discusses the trades in the NFC North on NFL Trade Deadline day that included one team doing nothing. The Packers.
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
Yardbarker
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Diving into Detroit
Mike and Wes preview the upcoming game vs. the Lions, beginning with a look at Detroit's offensive success at home (:18), the recent trade of TE T.J. Hockenson (3:26), and the Lions' defensive struggles (7:03). They also examine the Packers' injury situation at receiver (11:47), the keys to victory (13:39), and other key games around the NFL in Week 9 (20:50).
Vikings' Patrick Peterson details 'disrespect' from Cardinals GM
Patrick Peterson is still sounding off on Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, and he isn't holding back. Two days after first being spotted calling Keim out, Peterson took to his podcast to clarify his comments that the GM needs to "stop running" and give him a call -- and detailed how the Cardinals GM "disrespected" him when he left Arizona last year.
Flashback Friday: Vikings Beat Commanders in 2019
This Sunday, the surprising 6-1 Minnesota Vikings will travel to the nation’s capitol to face the 4-4 Washington Commanders. Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak and defeated the Arizona Cardinals at home 34-26 last week, while Washington is on a three-game winning streak and defeated the Indianapolis Colts on the road 17-16 in their last game.
247Sports
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast recaps Pleasant firing, Hockenson trade and what happens next
This week’s Detroit Lions Podcast is different than most weeks. With my co-host Chris unavailable to record at the same time I could, we opted to record separate shows. This one is my version. The focus is on the radical changes this week, primarily the firing of DBs coach...
The Bucks are on the verge of history but remaining focused on the process of winning
Giannis Antetokounmpo smiled. For a moment, a man who has remained ever-so-focused on the present, allowed himself to appreciate a bit of the past. Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over Detroit on Wednesday night, which moved the team to 7-0 to start the season, Antetokounmpo was asked about the last time the team did that in 2018-19.
NFL Week 9 TV coverage maps
Week nine of the 2022 NFL season will kick off from Houston with the rebuilding Texans hosting the undefeated Eagles in a matchup that has added spice thanks to the Astros and Phillies being tied 2-2 in the World Series. The Astros are still in Philadelphia thanks to a Monday...
