Here’s why I am voting for James Marshall for Kosciusko County Sheriff. During my 4 years at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, I have had many conversations with James about JCAP and know he fully supports the program. But more than that, he is regularly in the jail, he sees how hard our jailers work and supports them. He understands that our jailers do wear body cameras that are engaged at the first sight of trouble and that our jail is monitored by hundreds of cameras 24/7. He also understands that drug dogs are already part of the department and that spending additional money on a dog would be frivolous. He also understands that drug dogs are not permitted to detect drugs on people, and that would open the county up to a slew of lawsuits.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO