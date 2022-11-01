Read full article on original website
Robert L. Stopper
Robert L. Stopper 85, Plymouth, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Robert was born Aug. 13, 1937. Robert married Barbara Roush on Jan. 14, 1984; she survives. Additional survivors include his brother Donald (Rita) Stopper, Schererville; and sister Donna (Bob) Wilson, California. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is...
Supports Marshall
Here’s why I am voting for James Marshall for Kosciusko County Sheriff. During my 4 years at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, I have had many conversations with James about JCAP and know he fully supports the program. But more than that, he is regularly in the jail, he sees how hard our jailers work and supports them. He understands that our jailers do wear body cameras that are engaged at the first sight of trouble and that our jail is monitored by hundreds of cameras 24/7. He also understands that drug dogs are already part of the department and that spending additional money on a dog would be frivolous. He also understands that drug dogs are not permitted to detect drugs on people, and that would open the county up to a slew of lawsuits.
Deloris Jean Hamman — UPDATED
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Jean was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co. retiring as an engineering and construction clerk. On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.
Good Experience
I’d like to start off with how I know Travis. In 2017, I was involved in a motorcycle versus car accident, injured and unsure of what to do. I was referred to Travis by a family friend. I met with Travis. At that point in my life, I’d never spoken with an attorney before. As I am sitting in his office, I hear footsteps down the stairs. I was expecting a suit-and-tie man to walk through the door. Instead, I see a man in a t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops walk in, sit down, and introduce himself with a smile and a handshake.
Lois A. Stanger — UPDATED
Lois A. (Hare) Stanger, 80, North Manchester, died Nov. 1, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospice, Fort Wayne. Lois was born June 27, 1942. In 1963, Lois married Charles Henry Stanger. Their marriage lasted 12 years; he later preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Charles Todd (Marietta)...
Jim Smith
For the last year, I have had the privileged position of working alongside Jim Smith during his term as President of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and from my experience, there is no one better to lead as Sheriff than Jim Smith. For the last year, I have witnessed Jim...
Nationwide diesel shortage, how it will impact Michiana residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The U.S. is facing a nationwide diesel shortage due to many factors including refinery outages, long-lasting effects of Covid, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the daunting statistic being spread that the U.S. only has enough supply of diesel to last 25 days does not mean trucks will be on empty in 25 days.
Gwendolyn Cornett
Gwendolyn Ann (Fort-Hansen) Cornett, 45, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Plymouth, to Sandra Jean (Fort) Clayborn and Steven Wayne Hansen. On June 3, 2016, she married Wendall Hutch Cornett, and they shared six years of marriage together before Gwendolyn died.
Mitchell Elected Second Vice President Of AIC
INDIANAPOLIS — Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell was recently elected second vice-president of the Association of Indiana Counties board of directors. She began her term Nov. 1. Board elections were held during the AIC’s Annual Conference in September. “I have been a longtime supporter of the...
Harry John Schultz
Harry John Schultz II, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. John was born Oct. 15, 1941, the son of Harry John Schultz and Emma Jane (McCammon) Schultz. He graduated from Milford High School with the Class of ’59 and went on to attend Indiana University. On Jan. 15, 1977, John married Karen (Denny) Schultz, who survives after 45 years of marriage.
Sew Special Network Gives Back To The Community
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — In 2002, while living in Ohio, Marsha Frantisak had an idea. She started a sewing group in two rooms at. “We had to be a nonprofit and (our rooms) cost $50 a month,” she recalled. “They said we just had to clean up.”. The...
Pamela June McDonald
Pamela June McDonald, 63, LaPaz, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in LaPaz. Pam was born June 27, 1959. Pam is survived by her sisters, Denise A. Blankenship, Spartanburg, S.C., Colleen A. (Thomas) Daniel, St Pete Beach, Fla. and Zinnia A. Artist, Lansing, Mich.; and her brother, Anthony (Karen) Artist, Goshen.
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Nov. 17
PIERCETON — Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, a fruit cup and cookies. This is a free meal; however, donations to...
Alan George Kieffaber — UPDATED
Alan George Kieffaber, 83, North Manchester, died early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Alan was born May 24, 1939. Alan married his wife Marilyn in 1981; she survives. He is also survived by his children Laurie Kieffaber Cornett, Laketon, Alan Nelson, Lincoln, Neb. and...
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, Fort Wayne, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” (Wilson) Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
Warsaw Schools Holding Veterans Day Concert Tuesday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ middle schools’ band, choir, and orchestra departments will present their Veterans Day concerts at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Lakeview Middle School gymnasium. The concerts will feature the Edgewood and Lakeview Middle School bands, choirs, and orchestras....
Brett Denney — UPDATED
Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
Jesse Roberts
Jesse Roberts, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in Erwin, Tenn., the son of (the late) Walter and Maude (Collins) Roberts. Jesse was a retired furniture builder, working at Korth Furniture and later opening his own shop. On Oct. 20, 1996, Jesse married Clara (Baker) Roberts,...
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery — PENDING
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery, 97, Niles, Mich., formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
