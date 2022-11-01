Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Chase Claypool trade on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'Not surprised' Packers were in on deal
Silence is golden. Sometimes, it's painful. The Packers were, once again, deafeningly quiet prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline, despite having their sights set on a player that was moved. That's not great news for Aaron Rodgers, who needs just a bit more wide receiver help this year. Chase...
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
atozsports.com
Packers’ inactivity at the trade deadline might be the result of a brilliant front office plan
The Green Bay Packers, much to the dismay of Aaron Rodgers, didn’t make any moves before the NFL trade deadline on November 1. Rodgers wanted the Packers to make some moves, but he also understands that Green Bay might have been forced to give up too much in compensation to pull off any trades.
2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes
The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
NFL Analysis Network
New Orleans Saints Receive Brutal Injury News For Offensive Star
The New Orleans Saints came into the 2022 NFL season hoping for a rejuvenated look at their offense. Jameis Winston was back from injury, as was star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Unfortunately, neither of those guys have been able to stay healthy this season either. Andy Dalton has taken over...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
atozsports.com
Saints’ Andy Dalton reveals what’s better about the offense since he’s taken over
This New Orleans Saints team started the season terribly on the offensive side of the ball, but thankfully it has gotten better. That is a huge reason they started 1-3, and are now 3-5. It also doesn’t help that they have had more injuries than nearly any other team, too....
FanSided
