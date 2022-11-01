ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Many Thrills of This World Series

This World Series has been an absolute success so far, a wonderful display of baseball and all the different ways it can thrill us. First, of course, was the Phillies’ six-run, extra-inning comeback win in Game 1, demonstrating the truth behind the “ain’t over till it’s over” Yogism. It also set up ...
