Veterans Nov. 5 parade moves to west side; Veterans Park to host Nov. 11 ceremony

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond's annual Veterans Parade will move to the city's west side this year.

Because of East Main Street construction, the parade will follow a different route than last year, proceeding along West Main Street instead of East Main Street.

Units will begin staging at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 on North West Eighth Street between West Main Street and Peacock Road. The parade begins at noon with parade participants traveling east on West Main from North West Eighth to Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans rode last year in military and other vehicles or walked the parade route. The parade also featured Boys Scouts carrying the colors as well as a combined marching band composed of local high school students. It also featured police vehicles, motorcycles, Corvettes, Model T Fords, a Richmond Power & Light truck, Red Cross vehicles and fire trucks.

This year's parade will proceed rain or shine.

The day before the parade, Richmond Parks and Recreation Department is having a cleanup event at Veterans Memorial Park.

Anyone is invited to help clean up trash and wash memorials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4. The parks department will provide water, sponges and trash bags. Participants should bring their own work gloves.

The cleanup will prepare the park for the next day's parade and for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Veterans and their service will be honored at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the park.

The service generally includes speakers, Mayor Dave Snow reading a Veterans Day proclamation, the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," the Wayne County Honor Guard firing a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. Last year, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence was among the speakers.