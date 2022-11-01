ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Veterans Nov. 5 parade moves to west side; Veterans Park to host Nov. 11 ceremony

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzqgS_0iuF02ww00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond's annual Veterans Parade will move to the city's west side this year.

Because of East Main Street construction, the parade will follow a different route than last year, proceeding along West Main Street instead of East Main Street.

Units will begin staging at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 on North West Eighth Street between West Main Street and Peacock Road. The parade begins at noon with parade participants traveling east on West Main from North West Eighth to Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans rode last year in military and other vehicles or walked the parade route. The parade also featured Boys Scouts carrying the colors as well as a combined marching band composed of local high school students. It also featured police vehicles, motorcycles, Corvettes, Model T Fords, a Richmond Power & Light truck, Red Cross vehicles and fire trucks.

This year's parade will proceed rain or shine.

The day before the parade, Richmond Parks and Recreation Department is having a cleanup event at Veterans Memorial Park.

Anyone is invited to help clean up trash and wash memorials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4. The parks department will provide water, sponges and trash bags. Participants should bring their own work gloves.

The cleanup will prepare the park for the next day's parade and for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Veterans and their service will be honored at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the park.

The service generally includes speakers, Mayor Dave Snow reading a Veterans Day proclamation, the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," the Wayne County Honor Guard firing a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. Last year, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence was among the speakers.

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Jim And Jack’s On The River

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
AURORA, IN
1017thepoint.com

SENIOR HOUSING PROJECT GETS FAVORABLE RECOMMENDATION

(Richmond, IN)--The proposed large senior housing project on Richmond’s southeast side has passed through the city’s planning commission with a favorable recommendation and is now set to go back before council on Monday for final approval. The plan is to create housing for up to 231 people who are at least 55 years old. It would cover 35 acres at the south end of Garwood Road and would include lots of amenities for residents. About half of the nearby residents who were contacted opposed the project.
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Anderson holds memorial services for Larry 'The Can Man' Van Ness

ANDERSON, Ind. — As mourners attended visitation services for Larry Van Ness Wednesday afternoon, they shared an impressive tangible tribute: hundreds of thousands of pop tabs collected to honor Larry's legacy. It's a project the Anderson community has taken on over the past week, to pay it forward in...
ANDERSON, IN
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND, ELWOOD POLICE START FRIENDLY COMPETITION TO HONOR FALLEN OFFICERS

(Richmond, IN)--They’re calling it the Battle of the Beards. Beginning Tuesday, officers from both the Richmond Police Department and the Elwood Police Department are growing beards for fundraising efforts. The bond between the two departments has grown strong because both departments lost officers in the line of duty a few months ago, including RPD Officer Seara Burton. Richmond police officers have been granted permission by Chief Mike Britt this month and next.
RICHMOND, IN
Eaton Register Herald

TVS Class of ‘72 holds 50-year reunion

PREBLE COUNTY — The 50th Reunion of the Twin Valley South Class of 1972 was held Sept. 23-24. On Friday, Sept. 23, an open event was held at the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery, Eaton. Entertainment was provided by classmate Paul Duncan’s brother, Curt (class of ‘70). It was Curt Duncan’s final live performance.
EATON, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua

PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade

A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners. Construction on the 5,520 square-foot...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal

TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
TROY, OH
wnewsj.com

STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy