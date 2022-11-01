Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
WGME
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
WMTW
Video: Meet the young Maine girl who wants to be a meteorologist
WESTBROOK, Maine — A 5 year old girl from Gray named Riley dressed up as a meteorologist for Halloween and shared pictures with Maine's Total Coverage. Friday, Riley joined Maine's Total Weather Meteorologist Sarah Long on the set to help present the forecast. Watch the video above to see...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Maine Returns This November
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
This Magical Tree House in Georgetown, Maine, With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
Harvest Moon Deli’s Waterville Location Opens
This is the 7th location since the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007. And they are already looking at the possibility of more locations. Zack Richardson Co-Owner and Operator of Harvest Moon Deli about the new Waterville location said. I'm extremely pleased to announce #7. Location #7 is...
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
Exciting New Restaurant Opening in Portland, Maine’s Popular Bayside Neighborhood
A new restaurant will be opening soon in Portland's trendy Bayside neighborhood. The new joint is called Full Turn, and announced plans on social media to open soon at the former Baharat location on the corner of Anderson and Fox Streets. The Instagram page explains that the new restaurant will be a collaboration between the owners behind Baharat and restaurant consultants Melissa Pappas and Cloe Kessell.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?
There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
WMTW
Pregnant cow shot, killed on New England farm
A family in Weare, New Hampshire is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was a little...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Comments / 0