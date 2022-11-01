ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Doc’s Diagnosis: Familiar Formation

By Husker Doc Talk
 3 days ago

You might have known what was coming when Illinois’ Chase Brown scored late in the first half against Nebraska

Dr. Rob Zatechka is a pretty smart dude. So when time was running out in the first half Saturday against Illinois, he recognized the set the Illini were in. How? Because we diagnosed the exact same play last week!

We are starting to think the Doc's Diagnosis presented by Centris Federal Credit Union should be required viewing for the Nebraska football coaching staff. All kidding aside, Illinois executed the play flawlessly, leading to Chase Brown scoring a touchdown right before halftime.

