Albertsons won’t pay $4 billion in dividends on Monday after all. What just happened
Albertsons won’t be making that giant dividend payout to shareholders on Monday after all. Albertsons said Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has been granted a temporary restraining order regarding the $4 billion special dividend payout. Ferguson sued Albertsons and Kroger on Tuesday to block the Boise-based grocery retailer...
Daylight savings ends in WA soon. Are you ready? These 5 tips from Farmers’ Almanac may help
Daylight saving time changes have a knack for wrecking people’s sleep schedules, but they don’t have to, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, requiring all Americans to set their clocks back one hour. Daylight saving time has been ongoing since March 13 this year.
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
Drop box watchers seen in Tri-Cities. What they can — and can’t — do under WA law
Benton County election officials urging voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
Strong winds and maybe snow forecast for Tri-Cities. It’s going to feel like winter
Heading to Western Washington? Here’s the day you likely don’t want to be going over Snoqualmie Pass.
