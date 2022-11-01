Read full article on original website
Related
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
Stretch of North Cascades Highway to close due to weather conditions, WSDOT says
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a stretch of the North Cascades Highway will be closed until at least early next week due to weather conditions. WSDOT tweeted that State Route 20 will close starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, from milepost 134 to 171,...
Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA
To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
MyNorthwest.com
What’s with all the expired car tabs on the road?
Time for Chokepoints: Tell the truth edition. Be honest. Are your car tabs up to date? Our listeners have noticed a lot of expired tabs out there lately. This is something I hadn’t really noticed until people started bringing it up. Now I can’t drive for very long without noticing an expired tab. Some are a month or two. Some are more than a year.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
3 Secrets to Successful Driving in Tri-Cities Snow & Rain
In case you haven't seen or heard, we've got rain and snow to deal with. In Tri-Cities, temperatures are high enough, (40's) that it's currently rain. However, that could change Wednesday overnight, as the temperature is expected to plummet to a low of 25-degrees. That means slick roads are possible. Heck, rain makes roads slick and difficult to drive.
FOX 28 Spokane
It’s about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3″ snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
Tri-City Herald
Daylight savings ends in WA soon. Are you ready? These 5 tips from Farmers’ Almanac may help
Daylight saving time changes have a knack for wrecking people’s sleep schedules, but they don’t have to, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, requiring all Americans to set their clocks back one hour. Daylight saving time has been ongoing since March 13 this year.
Strong winds and maybe snow forecast for Tri-Cities. It’s going to feel like winter
Heading to Western Washington? Here’s the day you likely don’t want to be going over Snoqualmie Pass.
everettpost.com
Bolt Creek Fire and Highway 2 Updates
Most know that Highway 2 is open, and the Bolt Creek Fire is under control, sort of. The recent heavy rain and cooler temperatures have helped tremendously, but it is still simmering. It is just in time for ski season and the path to Stevens will provide access. There are...
Winter arrives early for portions of Olympic Peninsula
SEATTLE — Winter arrived a little early for parts of the Olympic Peninsula as snow began to fall early Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of a snowplow clearing US 101 along Lake Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said...
Chronicle
Many in Washington Oppose Gas-Car Ban, Poll Shows — But Electric Vehicle Demand High
A sparkling red metallic SUV made no more than a hum as it rolled through the University Volkswagen lot Friday afternoon. The electric ID.4 delivered that day was one of the first to be made in the German automaker's Tennessee production facility. Brian Kelly, a Volkswagen electric vehicle specialist, fields...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
Alert: High Wind Warning until 11:00PM Friday
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Lower Columbia. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will...
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
MyNorthwest.com
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
Natural gas users in Washington will see higher rates starting on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) approved rate increases for all four of the state's investor-owned, natural gas utilities Purchased Gas Cost Adjustments (PGAs) on Monday. This means Washingtonians will see higher rates on their natural gas bills. WUTC said the rate increase was approved...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
WA Poll: Nearly Half Of Voters Oppose Gas-Powered Car Ban
(Seattle, WA) -- Nearly half of voters oppose the ban on gas-powered cars in Washington. According to a new WA Poll, 48-percent responded saying they are not on board with Governor Jay Inslee's announcement to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035. Thirty-eight percent support the decision, while 14-percent are unsure. Rural voters and voters in eastern Washington are more likely to oppose the ban. Voters in western Washington and the Seattle metro area were split on their response to banning gas-powered cars.
5 Fun Ways to Get Rid of Those Obnoxious Leaves in Washington State
The trees in Washington State are gorgeous, but they sure do produce a lot of leaves. If you are like me, leaves are a pain in the butt to dispose of but we've come up with a few ideas to help you get rid of them. If you're looking for...
Comments / 2