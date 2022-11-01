Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Just general conversation’: Bryce Harper responds to rumors he caught Lance McCullers Jr, tipping pitches
The Philadelphia Phillies took the driver’s seat again in the 2022 World Series with a 7-0 victory at home over the Houston Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night. Bryce Harper set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., which was just the beginning of the nightmare that was to fully unfold the rest of the game for Houston.
Kyle Schwarber warned baseball about Philadelphia Phillies offense weeks ago
If you were surprised by the Philadelphia Phillies power output in the World Series on Tuesday night, you weren’t listening to the words of Kyle Schwarber early in the postseason. While the Philadelphia Phillies may have flexed their home run muscles in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series...
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
West Chester's McCormick says his Game 5 catch which silenced Phillies fans reminded him of Rowand
Chas McCormick saw anger, disappointment, shock when he looked up at all those faces in the crowd. About a dozen friends and family members were part of a sold-out crowd of 45,693, and suddenly they all went silent.
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
Syndergaard to Start for Phillies in Game 5 of World Series
After his Game 3 start was rained out, the Philadelphia Phillies plan to send Noah Syndergaard to the bump in Game 5.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Rhys Hoskins’ wife Jayme buys 100 beers for Phillies fans at Game 4
Rhys Hoskins’ wife is one of the most popular figures in Philadelphia at the moment. Jayme Hoskins received positive attention after she bought 50 beers for fans during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. She bought the beers during the fifth inning and handed them out to fans at the game.
WATCH: Yuli Gurriel Exits World Series Game 5 After Colliding with Rhys Hoskins
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel took a shot to the head when he collided with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in a rundown in the bottom of the seventh inning in game five of the World Series Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
World Series 2022: Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to lead series 3-2
The Houston Astros are one game from winning the World Series after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Both sides scored early but Jeremy Pena's fourth-inning home run put the Astros 2-1 ahead in Philadelphia. Yordan Alvarez drove in another run for...
The Phillies haven’t homered in over 45 hours
Have you read that sentence anywhere else about the game of baseball today? Surely not!. The Philadelphia Phillies cracked homer after homer in their obliteration of the Houston Astros in Game 3, turned around, and promptly got no-hit by Cristian Javier and the Stros bullpen in Game 4. All of a sudden, the gargantuan momentum that the Phils had seemingly generated evaporated, and the series leveled itself at 2-2 with Houston once again regaining home field advantage.
Watch: Phillies Execute Strikeout-Throwout Double Play
Noah Syndergaard and J.T. Realmuto pulled off a perfect "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play.
The Washington Commanders could complicate a sale of the Nats!
When Mike Ozanian of Forbes broke the news that the Washington Commanders football franchise could be up for sale, the DC sports shows went into overtime. While the Commanders generally dominate the sports talk radio scene anyway, this was the news that few expected would ever come. Valued at $5.6 billion, the Commanders are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world and worth well more than double the valuation of the Washington Nationals. Could a possible sale of the Commanders affect the Nats sales status? The answer is “maybe” it could.
