Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

‘Just general conversation’: Bryce Harper responds to rumors he caught Lance McCullers Jr, tipping pitches

The Philadelphia Phillies took the driver’s seat again in the 2022 World Series with a 7-0 victory at home over the Houston Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night. Bryce Harper set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., which was just the beginning of the nightmare that was to fully unfold the rest of the game for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Red Reporter

The Phillies haven’t homered in over 45 hours

Have you read that sentence anywhere else about the game of baseball today? Surely not!. The Philadelphia Phillies cracked homer after homer in their obliteration of the Houston Astros in Game 3, turned around, and promptly got no-hit by Cristian Javier and the Stros bullpen in Game 4. All of a sudden, the gargantuan momentum that the Phils had seemingly generated evaporated, and the series leveled itself at 2-2 with Houston once again regaining home field advantage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Talk Nats

The Washington Commanders could complicate a sale of the Nats!

When Mike Ozanian of Forbes broke the news that the Washington Commanders football franchise could be up for sale, the DC sports shows went into overtime. While the Commanders generally dominate the sports talk radio scene anyway, this was the news that few expected would ever come. Valued at $5.6 billion, the Commanders are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world and worth well more than double the valuation of the Washington Nationals. Could a possible sale of the Commanders affect the Nats sales status? The answer is “maybe” it could.
WASHINGTON, DC

