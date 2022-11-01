When Mike Ozanian of Forbes broke the news that the Washington Commanders football franchise could be up for sale, the DC sports shows went into overtime. While the Commanders generally dominate the sports talk radio scene anyway, this was the news that few expected would ever come. Valued at $5.6 billion, the Commanders are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world and worth well more than double the valuation of the Washington Nationals. Could a possible sale of the Commanders affect the Nats sales status? The answer is “maybe” it could.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO