Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WILX-TV
Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days
MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
2023 Genesee County Road & Bridge Reconstruction Projects
As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Westbound I-69 lanes, ramps to close this week for final pavement markings
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to complete final pavement marking on westbound I-69 starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, a job that will require lane and ramp closures this week. MDOT said the pavement markings will help to wrap up the $100-million project, which covered more than two...
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
Sheriff Swanson Shares Video of Flint Man Stabbing Dog 20 Times
A Flint man is being held in the Genesee County jail after being seen on a doorbell camera stabbing his neighbor's dog 20 times. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson shared a video clip at a press conference on Wednesday (11/2), saying that the dog bled to death after the incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd
After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
WNEM
MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
