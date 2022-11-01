ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
HOWELL, MI
US 103.1

2023 Genesee County Road & Bridge Reconstruction Projects

As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]

The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd

After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy