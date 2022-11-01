ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcarthur, OH

Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as “pit bull mix canines”, attacked the woman.

A man and a woman saw the attack while driving nearby and shielded the woman with their car to get the dogs to flee, according to the sheriff’s office. They then took the woman to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. After her arrival at the Logan hospital, she was flown to a Columbus hospital with serious physical injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the nature of the woman’s injuries.

The dogs were taken for a rabies exam and that the owner is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said. The Vinton County prosecutor’s office has been sent the case to determine possible criminal charges, per the sheriff’s office.

