West Lafayette, IN

Greater Lafayette ranks sixth in top markets for homebuyers

By Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE and WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − According to the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com's "Fall 2022 Emerging Housing Markets Index Report," Lafayette and West Lafayette have ranked sixth in the nation for homebuyers.

According to a press release, this list is formulated using housing market data analyses and economic vitality and lifestyle metrics.

The top 20 cities on the emerging markets list are as follows:

  1. Johnson City, Tenn.
  2. Visalia-Porterville, Calif.
  3. Elkhart-Goshen, Ind.
  4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.
  5. Fort Wayne, Ind.
  6. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind.
  7. Columbia, S.C.
  8. Columbia, Mo.
  9. Raleigh, N.C.
  10. Yuma, Ariz.
  11. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
  12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla.
  13. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.
  14. Colorado Springs, Colo.
  15. Burlington, N.C.
  16. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla.
  17. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ariz.-Mo.
  18. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
  19. Topeka, Kan.

Housing market trends analyzed

The top trends analyzed in order to determine this list were price growth; out-of-town homebuyers looking at alternative areas; local economies and local cities that tend to attract and keep buyers.

"The ranking evaluates the 300 most populous core-based statistical areas, as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau, and defined by March 2020 delineation standards for eight indicators across two broad categories: real estate market (50%) and economic health and quality of life (50%)," the methodology section of this study said. "Each market is ranked on a scale of 0 to 100 according to the category indicators, and the overall index is based on the weighted sum of these rankings."

