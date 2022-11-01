Read full article on original website
FSU football: 3 bold predictions for Miami Hurricanes game
FSU football fans eagerly anticipate the prime-time matchup between the Noles and Miami Hurricanes Saturday night. The Noles continue as -7.5 betting favorites after opening up around -9.5 at most sports betting sites. The Miami money line opened around +260, and bettors can still find +250 out there, which means...
WJHG-TV
Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.
Liberty County ends Sneads’ nine-year title run
BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team took down Sneads 3-1 in the Class 1A Region Final, ending the Pirates’ streak of nine consecutive state titles on Tuesday night. Liberty County Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said breaking Sneads’ streak has been a long time in the making. “We just ended a long […]
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
WCTV
Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting. Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT. Viewer submitted...
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
This weekend is all about seafood in Apalachicola
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 59th annual Florida Seafood Festival is set to begin Friday. The two-day event is the biggest in Franklin County attracting tens of thousands of people every year. Friday features are all free. It includes the ‘Blessing of the Fleet’ at River Front Park beginning at 4 p.m. followed by opening […]
Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime
On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
WCTV
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
jacksoncountyfl.gov
JACKSON COUNTY BOCC REGULAR MEETING 11.11.22
Jackson County, FL. – On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 am, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners held a Regular Meeting. This is a recap of some of the reports and requests included in that meeting. REQUEST: Advertise Phase 2B/Indian Springs Sewer. Deputy County Administrator, Rett Daniels, requested...
